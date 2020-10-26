Recent Business Report On Location Analytics Market By Major Key Vendors 2020-2025

The Global Location Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 36.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.58% from 2017 to 2025.

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data. Location analytics is often a visual way of interpreting and analyzing the information being portrayed by the data when used in conjunction with a geographical information system. This can be done for both real-time geographical data and historical geographical data. Location analytics solution helps the organizations with several benefits including Ã¢â‚¬â€œ visualization within existing business system, easy collaboration and security, high scalability, geographic information enrichment, and spatially shows patterns, trends and utilizes data to improve decision making.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for predictive analytics for business

1.2 Emergence of IoT

1.3 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.4 Increasing demand for real-time location data analytics

1.5 Growing need of asset management across industry

1.6 Rising amount of spatial data and significance for competitive intelligence

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for security and privacy

2.2 Increasing number of location data analytics vendors

2.3 Poor connectivity and data integration

2.4 Increasing initial setup cost and low return on investment

2.5 Lack of technical expertise and awareness

Market Segmentation:

The Global Location Analytics Market is segmented on the component, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. By Component:

1.1 Software

1.1.1 Database Management System

1.1.2 Socio-Demographic Data

1.1.3 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

1.1.4 Content Accelerator and Geofencing

1.1.5 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

1.1.6 Reporting and Visualization

1.1.7 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

1.2 Services

1.2.1 Managed services

1.2.2 Data Maintenance and Creation

1.2.3 System Integration and Deployment

1.2.4 Consulting Services

2. By Deployment Mode:

2.1 On-cloud

2.2 On-premises

3. By Application:

3.1 Workforce Monitoring

3.2 Risk Management

3.3 Customer Management

3.4 Remote Monitoring

3.5 Emergency Response Management

3.6 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

3.7 Predictive Assets Management

3.8 Sales and Marketing Optimization

3.9 Inventory Management

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Transportation and Logistics

4.6 Retail Consumer Goods

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Energy and Utilities

4.9 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Cisco Systems

5. Tibco Software Inc.

6. SAS Institute, Inc.

7. Alteryx, Inc.

8. Pitney Bowes

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Galigeo

11. ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

