Video Encoder Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2020-2025

The Global Video Encoder Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Video encoders, enable an existing analog CCTV video surveillance system to be integrated with a network video system. A video encoder connects to an analog video camera via a coaxial cable and converts analog video signals into digital video streams that are then sent over a wired or wireless IP-based network. Benefit of video encoders include Ã¢â‚¬â€œ increase security with intelligent video, extend the possibilities of analog CCTV system, allow remote accessibility, and allows encoding to multiple formats.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Optimization of network bandwidth for cable operators

1.2 Rising adoption of Hevc standard for video encoding

1.3 Ease of connecting analog cameras using video encoders to a network

1.4 Increasing number of mobile-streaming videos

1.5 Rising adoption of cloud-based services for storing huge amount of data

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High investment cost due to transition of technology

2.2 Increasing OTT services may prevent the growth of video encoders

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Encoder Market is segmented on the type, channel, end use, application, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Stand-alone

1.2 Rack-mounted

2. By Channel:

2.1 1 Channel

2.2 2 Channels

2.3 4 Channels

2.4 8 Channels

2.5 16 Channels

2.6 More than 16 Channels

3. By End Use:

3.1 DTT

3.2 Cable TV

3.3 DTH

3.4 IPTV

4. By Application:

4.1 Surveillance

4.1.1 Military and Defense

4.1.2 Institutional

4.1.3 Commercial

4.1.4 Retail

4.1.5 Transportation

4.1.6 Residential

4.2 Broadcast

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Axis Communications

2. Telairity

3. Harmonic

4. Haivision

5. Cisco Systems

6. Dahua

7. Hikvision

8. Delta Digital Video

9. Vitec

10. Ateme

11. Bosch Security Systems

12. Arris

13. Matrox

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

