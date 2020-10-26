Slewing Drives Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018– 2028

Global Slewing Drives Market: Overview

The global slewing drives market has advanced continuously on the back of their growing adoption in precision motion technology applications. They are thus used in diverse range of applications including heavy load transporters, wind turbines, solar trackers, hydraulic equipment, and harbor cranes. They also find use in crane steering mechanisms, heavy load manipulators, and ship propulsion systems. Slewing drives can be employed into multiple stages of gearing and powered with either hydraulic or an electric motor. Technological advancements made in the slewing drives market have led to optimizing the torque performance and radial load capacity. Such advances have benefitted applications where high forces are involved. Cases in point are steering gearboxes in cranes and other heavy-duty vehicles, and building and agricultural machinery.

The report on the global slewing drives market is prepared with rigorous statistical assessment of the size of the market, shares of key segments, and provides the key data outliers. It takes a an in-depth insight into promising avenues, custom solutions gathering traction among industry users, and changing competitive landscape. The assessments are likely to guide new entrants as well as established players to target new lucrative avenues.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Key Developments

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on slewing drive units that generate low heat even at high force transfer, such as in heavy load manipulators. Top players have been actively conducting research and development activities for unveiling products in the slewing drives with new design and vast efficiency improvements. Numerous players have also focused on offering custom solutions to various end-use industries. They are also keen on developing slewing drives with modular design.

Some of the key players in the slewing drives market are Young Powertech Inc., TGB Group Technologies, Luoyang SBI Special Bearing Co., Ltd., Kinematics Manufacturing LLC, IMO Group, Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, and AKSH Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing utilization of slewing drives into renewable energy applications most notably wind energy and solar trackers has boosted sales revenue in the slewing drives market. The strides made by manufacturing sector in various parts of the world is also a key trend boosting the market. Moreover, various government regulations that support manufacturing policies in developing and developed economies have catalysed demand for precision motion technologies such as slewing drives. Furthermore, the global slewing drives market has witnessed promising avenues in the wave of automation in developing economies. Strides made by the uptake of heavy machine construction has also propelled the expansion of the slewing drives market. Rise in construction sector in a few industrialized nations is fueling the expansion of the global slewing drives market.

However, the high cost of the equipment has dampened the demands in cost-sensitive countries. Further, the high cost of maintenance of heavy machineries that use slewing drives has also impeded the rapid growth of the slewing drives market. On the other hand, self-locking technology has been witnessing considerably uptake, thereby bolstering the prospects of the market.

Key application areas in the slewing drive market are solar trackers, man lifts, hydraulic machinery, cranes, and drilling equipment.

Global Slewing Drives Market: Regional Analysis

On the global front, Asia Pacific has shown extraordinary potential. A big impetus to the demands for slewing drives in the regional market has come from the adoption of renewable power machinery. A sizable demand has come from Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Burgeoning generation of solar energy in numerous economies in Asia is also fueling new prospects in the slewing drives market. Some other regional markets are Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

