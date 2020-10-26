Envelope Paper Market Key Players Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

TMR found that the envelope paper market will be more tight in terms of value as well as volume due to reduced Uncoated Freesheet (or wood free) pulp supply. Major pulp and paper manufacturing companies such as the International Paper, Domtar, Georgia-Pacific have shut down or are planning to close their operations in the foreseeable future. These aspects lead to higher raw material prices.

However, TMR suggests that increased consumption of medium and large-sized envelopes from e-Commerce and logistics industries are expected to contribute to the growth of the global envelope paper market up to certain extent. Overall, the global outlook for the envelope paper market is expected to remain neutral or somewhat positive during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Increasing Demand for Window Envelopes to Propel Growth of Envelope Paper Market

Envelopes are used for sending letters or documents using regular postal mail services. Envelope paper is generally chosen from the following options – white paper, kraft paper, and specialty paper. The choice of envelope paper depends on application, which includes institutional usage, transformational usage, postal applications, direct mailing, pharmaceutical applications, and business letters, among others. Most of these applications require custom-made window envelopes that enable the recipient to easily access the messages sent.

Some of the key features of window envelopes include well-designed display envelopes, which allows the envelope to shine in direct mail campaigns, as multiple windows on the front or back to add extra appeal, increasing visibility of inserts. These window envelopes are specifically made with uniquely shaped and strategically positioned windows, and are available in hundreds of shapes & sizes, with single or multiple windows, or in combinations of front or back to offer consumers a preview of the contents of the envelope.

Players in Envelope Paper Market Offering Products Suitable for Sellers Operating through e-Commerce Platforms

Envelopes and other packaging that fits through letterboxes are considered important in e-Commerce, as these solutions are the best in terms of safe arrival and sustainability. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in goods dispatched in packaging suitable for the letterbox, and envelopes are increasingly used by sellers operating through e-Commerce. Books, concert tickets, and small spare parts are just some of the items sent through post.

This will help millions of small sellers on Amazon, eBay, and other online platforms who require packaging solutions that ensure the safe delivery of their products even if the addressee is not at home. According to the International Post Corporation (IPC), 45% of goods cross-border weigh less than 0.5 kg, providing a huge potential growth opportunity for the mail industry.

Benefits offered to players in the envelope paper market from the e-Commerce boom depend on whether large and small online retailers choose to send lightweight items in envelopes or in cardboard boxes. Innovations that allow an automated packing process into lightweight materials such as envelopes are required. Offering envelope paper that will help manufacturers create innovative, attractive, and easily trackable mailing solutions may be essential for players in the envelope paper market to gain profits from this scenario.