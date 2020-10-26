Drum Dumper Market Trends and Dynamic Demand by 2029

Drum Dumper Market Overview

Drum dumper is an equipment that is used to discharge bulk solid materials from drums. Drum damper is a cost-effective drum handling equipment, it uses hydraulic cylinder or electric motors to raise the drum until material discharges either on the chute or in the receiving vessel. The drum dumper consists of several components such as drum lifter and tilter, forklift drum rotor, and lift equipment. Drum dumpers are mainly used in the food processing and oil & gas industry.

Drum Dumper market is anticipated to grow with single digit CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Owing to factors like growing food processing industry. In the food processing industry drum dumper is used for discharging powder, granules, pellets and raw food items. Therefore growth in food processing industry supports growth of the drum dumper market. However, expected global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global drum dumper market.

Drum Dumper Market Dynamics

Drum dumper is cost-effective and easy to handle drum handling equipment. In addition, Drum dumper enables ergonomic and efficient material transfer at level as high as 96” in very less time. Drum dumper are easy to handle does not require high maintenance. Therefore leading industry players prefer use of drum dumper over manual transfer for material transfer from drum to vessel. Therefore demand for the drum dumper is expected to remain high during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Another factor that supports growth of the global drum dumper market is growing end use industries such as food processing, oil & gas, and packaging industry. In packaging industry drum dumper is used for packaging line hopper filling while in oil & gas industry it is used to discharge oil barrels. Demand for drum dumper is expected to witness rise as these industries are witnessing significant growth since last few years.

However, electric motor, lifter and other mechanical linkages of drum dumper are subjected to periodic maintenance, and by any mean failure of these components can stop the operation of the drum dumper. In addition, expected global economic slowdown due to COVID-19 pandemic global drum dumper market is expected to witness stagnancy for next couple of years.

Drum Dumper Market Segmentation

For a better understanding, global drum dumper market is being studied under type, power source, end use industries & Region.

By type of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Stationary Drum Dumper

Portable Drum Dumper

By power source of drum dumper, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

Manual

By end use industries, global drum dumper market is segmented as –

Food Processing Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Packaging Industry

Others

Drum Dumper Market Regional Overview

North America is the market leader in both production and consumption of drum dumper. Other developing region such as Asia Pacific is augmented to witness highest growth in the global drum dumper market during the forecast period (2020 – 2030) due to increasing industrialization. The U. S, has emerged as the one of the largest oil producing country in the world which has caused substantial growth in the oil & gas industry in the North America since last few years which has made the region the most suitable market for the drum dumper manufacturers in the long term. However, due to high impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of the developed regions such as North America and Europe, drum dumper market of these regions is expected to witness slow growth for next couple of years.

Drum Dumper Market Competitive Landscape

The global drum dumper market is moderately consolidated in nature with few leading players accumulating maximus share of the market. However, local players have also contributed significantly in the global drum dumper market. Some of the prominent players in the global drum dumpers market are METO Systems, Valley Craft Industries, Vestil Manufacturing Corp., Beacon Industries, Flexicon Corporation, Wuxi Tongyang Machinery, National Bulk Equipment, Inc., Liftomatic Material Handling, Inc., Drum Runner, Ruger Industries (David Round Company), KIJEKA Engineers, Air Process Systems & Conveyors Co., Inc., Easy Lift Equipment, and K.Y Industries.

