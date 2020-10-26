Sodium Caseinate Market Global Snapshot Analysis and Increasing Growth Demand by Forecast To 2029

Global Sodium Caseinate Market: Overview

The global sodium caseinate market is all set to register high growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. This growth is attributed to plethora of applications of sodium caseinate in various end-use industries. Sodium caseinate is phosphoroprotein. It is also called as casein and is present in milk. It is widely used as a food additive owing to its superior nutritional value and other features. Thus, growing demand from food and beverages and pharmaceutical sectors is boosting the growth of the global sodium caseinate market.

The segmentation of the global sodium caseinate market is performed on the basis of grade, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on application, the market for sodium caseinate is classified into food additive, fat stabilizer, emulsifier, and other.

Global Sodium Caseinate Market: Growth Dynamics

The global sodium caseinate market is expected to witness stupendous growth opportunities in the upcoming years on the back of rising demand from various industries. Pharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, and food and beverages are some of the key end-user sectors of the market for sodium caseinate. Of them, food and beverage is one of the prominent sectors in which sodium caseinate is used for a wide range of purposes. It is used as a fat binder, additive, stabilizer, and emulsifier. Rising inclination toward the use of ready-to-eat food products is fueling the growth of the global sodium caseinate market.

Sodium caseinate is increasingly used as a protein supplement. In recent years, there is considerable growth in awareness among worldwide people regarding their health and fitness. This factor is expected to work as a driver for the growth of the global sodium caseinate market. Apart from this, the global sodium caseinate market is expected to witness stupendous demand avenues from the companies engaged in the production of nutrition baby food, whipped topping, snack foods, and ice-creams.

Global Sodium Caseinate Market: Competitive Analysis

The global sodium caseinate market is fragmented in nature. Presence of various active players connotes that the competitive landscape of the market sodium caseinate is extremely intense. To deal with this high competition, players are executing various strategies such as product launches.

Major enterprises working in the global sodium caseinate market are increasing investments in research and development activities. The main motive of this move is to advance the quality of products they offer. In addition to this, many players are focused on their regional expansion. All these moves connote that the global sodium caseinate market will grow at swift pace during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

The list of important players in the global sodium caseinate market includes:

Farbest Brands

Nutra Food Ingredients LLC

FrieslandCampina DMV

Erie Foods

AMCO Proteins

Clover Fonterra Ingredients Proprietary Limited

Charotar Casein Company

Global Sodium Caseinate Market: Regional Assessment

The global sodium caseinate market is spread across six key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, Asia Pacific is one of the dominating regions in the market for sodium caseinate. Key reason for this growth is thriving food and beverage industry in Asia Pacific. The sodium caseinate market is expected to witness remarkable demand avenues from food and beverage sector of Asia Pacific, specifically from China and India. Besides, the market for sodium caseinate will experience prominent growth avenues in North America and Europe.

