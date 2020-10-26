Impact Of Covid-19 on Automotive V2X Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

“ Automotive V2X Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024

The study of Automotive V2X market is a compilation of the market of Automotive V2X broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Automotive V2X industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.

Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Automotive V2X industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.

Key players in the global Automotive V2X market covered in Chapter 4:

Autotalks Limited

Continental AG

Intel Corporation

Vodafone Group PLC.

Tomtom N.V.

Mobileye NV

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

AT&T Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Cisco Systems, Inc

Qualcomm Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Daimler AG

Nvidia Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Audi AG

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Cohda Wireless PTY Ltd.

PTC Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive V2X market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Commercial

Passenger

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive V2X market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Parking Management System

Fleet and Asset Management

Passenger Information System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic System

Automated Driver Assistance

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

For a global outreach, the Automotive V2X study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.

Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:

Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions

Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share

Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.

However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Automotive V2X Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Automotive V2X Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Automotive V2X Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Automotive V2X Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Automotive V2X Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive V2X Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Automotive V2X Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive V2X Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive V2X Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Automotive V2X Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Automotive V2X Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Automotive V2X Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Predictive Maintenance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Parking Management System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Fleet and Asset Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Passenger Information System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Emergency Vehicle Notification Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.8 Intelligent Traffic System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.9 Automated Driver Assistance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Automotive V2X Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continued…

”