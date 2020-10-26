Industry Verticals: Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2027

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to impact the global head mounted display (HMD) market in a positive way. The helmet product type will observe lucrative growth in the forecast period. The training and simulation application type is anticipated to rise with a healthy CAGR till 2027. The consumer end-user will dominate the market in terms of revenue. North American region dominated the market shares and is anticipated to hold the largest market shares in the forecast period

The world is facing an unpredicted change and many of the industries are experiencing thought hard situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the global head mounted display market. HMD are the devices that are worn on head that has small display utilized for various applications such as in aviation, engineering, medicine & research, and others. Several advancements such as development of high-resolution insert HMD devices (HRI-HMD) has improved visual quality owing to the presence of high-resolution insert. Moreover, these devices are used in medicinal and research purpose that uses predictive visual tracking and radiographic data which in turn enhances the surgeon’s natural view during operations. Several technological advancements are carried out which is anticipated to drive the demand of the HMD market in the forecast period. For instance, University of Cambridge has developed a new HMD device that is operated by AR that offers realistic 3D view without side effects such as nausea or eye strain. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global head mounted display market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global head mounted display market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $121.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global head mounted display market is divided on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis, and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, mounting utilization of HMD in engineering, medicinal research, gaming, video, and training has increased the demand of the global head mounted display market.

• The Helmet Mounted Display type is will observe Lucrative Growth in the Forecast Period

Based on the product, the global head mounted display market is segmented into helmet mounted display and wearable glass. Among these, helmet mounted display segment is anticipated to observe a lucrative growth in the forecast period. This type of HMD device is capable of providing enhanced view and rising use of these devices in military & defense are the major factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative growth in the forecast period.

• The Training and Simulation Application type is anticipated to Rise with Healthy CAGR and expected to observe Lucrative Growth in the Forecast Period

Based on the application, the global market is divided into imaging, security, tracking, training & simulation, and others. Among these, training & simulation application type is anticipated to rise with healthy CAGR and is expected to observe lucrative growth in the forecast period. HMD plays crucial role in training and simulation of trainee in a condition that is dangerous to replicate or expensive to operate.

• The Consumer End-User is Expected to Dominate the Market in terms of Revenue Generation

Based on the end-user, the global head mounted display market is divided into defense, consumer, and others. Among these consumer end-users accounted for the largest market shares and is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue generation till 2027. There is a lucrative growth in the number of smart phone users and increasing awareness about VR and AR owing to its compatibility has dominated this end-user segment in the predicted time.

• Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region holds the largest market shares and Europe region is anticipated to rise the demand of the market with faster CAGR. North America utilizes this device in military & defense and healthcare sector. While, technological advancements in Europe region have enhanced the demand of the market in Europe region.

Major key-players in the global head mounted display market are Trivision, Sony Corporation, Google, Syndiant, NEC Corporation, Innovega Inc, BAE Systems, eMagin Inc, Facebook Technologies LLC, Seiko Epson Corporation, and others.

