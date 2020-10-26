Insight: The Future of Mineral Wool Market

A huge amount of materials is now available in the market for insulating the walls of the residential or commercial infrastructures. One material that is growing in popularity from the past few decades is mineral wool. As the name suggests, mineral wool is the mixture of stone, molten gas or industrial waste. Mineral wool is a highly versatile and a unique product that is commonly used as insulation material. The exceptional thermal properties of mineral wool contribute hugely to combat climate change and save energy. In addition, the structure of mineral wool gives it a unique ability to promote safety by reducing the risk of fire and also combat noise pollution.

The two types of mineral wool products are:

Glass Wool Insulation

Glass wool is made from recycled glass or sand, soda ash and limestone, and the same ingredients similar to glass objects such as glass bottles or window panes.

Rock Wool Insulation

The rock wool is made from basalt, volcanic rock, and an increased proportion of material that is recycled in the form of briquettes. Inorganic slag or rock are the main components of rock wool that contains 98%. While the remaining 2% organic content is usually a thermosetting resin binder and a little amount of oil.

The Potential Benefits of Mineral Wool

As mineral wool is one of the most common insulation materials that is manufactured across the world, it has various potential benefits. Listed below are some reasons why mineral wool is gaining popularity in the buildings & construction industry.

Easy to install

Mineral wool is extremely flexible and lightweight, and also holds in place between metal frames, rafters, and timbers without the need for added fixings. Thus, the workers find it easy to handle and install. However, with the new methods of manufacturing, many manufacturers have now made the product easier to handle without any compromise in the performance.

Extremely Versatile

A wide range of requirements can be met with the help of mineral wool. It can be used in roofs, lofts, cavity walls, piping, structured walls, and solid walls.

Safe

The European Insulation Manufacturers Association (EIMA) has stated that mineral wool is one of the most carefully scrutinized products among construction materials. In the last five decades, the recognized scientists across U.S. and Europe have carried out more than 1,000 studies to make sure that the material is safe to use in all types of constructions.

Fireproof

The mineral wool does not fuel fire, propagate flames as it is virtually incombustible. A building that uses mineral wool increases its fire safety automatically.

High Acoustic Performance

The structure of mineral wool elastic and porous, which allows it to absorb sound. Mineral wool can be the best solution for excessive noise transfer between rooms or from neighbors.

High Thermal Performance

Mineral wool can withstand temperature of up to 400o C, thus it offers an incredibly high thermal performance. This makes it the flawless material for insulating energy plants and factories.

Recycled Materials can be Used

As glass is the main raw material used in the manufacturing of mineral wool, it can be created from recycled ingredients. For instance, ISOVER use the highest possible mount of glass (86%) in their manufacturing process.

Reduces CO2 emissions

Installing a thick in size (270mm) mineral wool in an un-insulated loft can typically save up to 800kg of CO2 per year per in the household. Thus, the mineral wool improves the environmental efficiency of a home, and also helps to reduce energy requirements, which saves both fuel and money of the customers.

The Market Overview

At present, the global mineral wool market is progressing rapidly will positively grow in the coming years. According to a research report by Research Dive, the global market for mineral wool is estimated to garner a revenue of $16,031.8 million, and grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is primarily due to the increasing use of mineral wool in the buildings & construction industry for residential and commercial infrastructures. The prominent players of the market are adopting numerous latest trends in mineral wool market along with many approaches such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to stand out against the competition.

