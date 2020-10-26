Reveal: Check out the Game changes of the Global Chlorinated Paraffin market

As per a report by Research Dive, the North American chlorinated paraffin market size is expected to reach $748 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The area of specialty chemicals has to some extent witnessed an irregular curtailment in the past few years. The field of chlorinated paraffin is one of the most crucial verticals of this dynamic business sector. However, this chemical domain, in all its regalia illustrates the most profitable end of this industry by offering numerous applications of chlorinated paraffin.

Chlorinated paraffin (CP) is a complex chemical material used in several applications across various industries. The growing applications of chlorinated paraffin in numerous end-user sectors including electronic appliances, paint & coatings, and building & construction are sure to thrive chlorinated paraffin market size to great heights.

Furthermore, growing deployment of fire safety norms across most of the countries including Germany, the U.S., Japan, Australia, and Singapore can also be the major factors accountable for the revolution in chlorinated paraffin industry in the near future. With several developments in this field, chlorinated paraffins have now turned out to be the compound of choice for many companies.

Chlorinated paraffin encompasses a host of benefits—this article boasts about the several benefits and applications of the Chlorinated paraffin in various industrial usage.

Fire resistance

This chemical compound is a cost-effective material that acts as a flame-retardant for an extensive range of applications. When chlorinated paraffin comes in contact with higher temperature, they emit a large quantity of HCI. In its condensed stage, HCI helps in the development of char. In its vapor stage, it acts as a flame poison. Moreover, the decomposed CP produces a char-like residue, which also possesses flame-resistant properties.

The flame-retardant properties of chlorinated paraffin make them an ideal choice for use in plastics, rubber, industrial coatings, sealants, fabric, adhesives, or any application where fire resistance is required. For instance, several large-scale manufacturers of upholstered furniture use CP as an additive flame retardant. This lets them fulfil even the most severe flammability requirements.

Resistance to water-based detergent extraction

Many producers use aqueous detergents to clean the metal parts. Even though the cleaning is done with an intent to wash off pollutants like grease and oil, it might also take away plasticizers that are essential for an effective design. However, chlorinated paraffin releases hydrochloric acid at higher temperatures, which then bonds with the metal surface and develops a thin yet solid layer of lubricant.

Stain resistance

Chlorinated paraffin possesses great stain remittance properties. Hence, they are perfect for applications where a specific aesthetic is required, such as in flooring, wall covers, and upholstery.

Low-temperature flexibility

This chemical compound offers better flexibility at low temperatures as compared to conventional plasticizers. Hence, these compounds are often included in the production of products that need high flexibility in ice-cold weather, such as some kinds of flooring, garden hose, and insulation of wires & cables. They are also added in the production of plastics with an aim to increase the elasticity of product alike PVC.

Resistance to water and chemicals

Chlorinated paraffin provides better resistance to both chemicals and water. Hence, they are often included in the formation of products such as paints, sealants, and coatings. They are particularly effective in paints used for traffic markings and marine applications, such as coatings for industrial flooring, swimming pools, vessels, etc.

Plastisol viscosity stability

These chemical compounds act as a viscosity regulator for plastisol. This is particularly important in the production of PVC plastisol, which is required to hold a stable viscosity for a prolonged period (throughout dip and rotational molding).

