Global E-Commerce Logistics Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

This report studies the global E-commerce Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-commerce Logistics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global E-commerce Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

FedEx

DHL

Gati

Aramex

Kenco Group

Clipper Logistics

XPO Logistics

Agility Public Warehousing

United Parcel Service

Ceva Holdings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Warehousing E-commerce Logistics (Mega Centers,Hubs/Delivery Centers,Returns Processing Centers)

Transportation E-commerce Logistics (Air/Express Delivery,Freight/Rail,Trucking/Over Road,Maritime)

Market segment by Application, split into

Storage Enterprise

Transport Enterprises

Loading and Unloading

Distribution Enterprises

Circulation Processing Industry

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-commerce Logistics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-commerce Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

