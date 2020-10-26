Frosted Glass Jar Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Frosted Glass Jar: Overview

Today frosted glass jar industry is grown more efficient and productive, and continues to seek new and improved products to maintain a competitive position. As a whole, the glass industry has experienced gradual, yet strong growth over the past two decades.

This industry is not only one of the most hygienic and beautifully designed packaging options for food & beverages, cosmetics and medication, but also one of the most sustainable solutions in the market.

Frosted Glass Jar: Dynamics

In many sections of the cosmetics industry, frosted glass jars have been preferred package material since many glass packages protect their oxygen and moisture content. Thus giving rise to frosted glass jar therefore be accompanied by the product. A soft glow which create a misty allure for cosmetic beauty products customized from the frosted glass jar is ready to fit any of the product types in cosmetics cream. The frosted glass jar is very popular due to the effective method of embossing. Many of popular beverage and cosmetics industry use embossing method for market branding as well as improve their brand recognition and increase their brand recall value. Drinks, such as fruit and vegetable-based beverages, are safe in frosted glass jar bottles due to their chemically inertness & non-toxic material.

Also the frosted glass jar enables optimum long-term retention of the characteristics and virtues of the initial food and beverage in which it is stored. In pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry the frosted glass jar plays a crucial role as they provide protection i.e. 450 nm which nullify the effect of Ultra violet rays which harm few medicine that are very light sensitive. According to the United States environmental protection agency “In 2017, 39.1% of beer and soft drink bottles were recovered for recycling. 39.1% of wine and liquor bottles and 15.1% of food and other glass jars were recycled. In total, 33.9% of all glass containers were recycled.”

Frosted Glass Jar: Segmentation

Globally, the frosted glass jar market has been segmented

Based on End use Industry the global frosted glass jar market has been segmented as follows

Foods & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Homecare

Industrial & Other packaging

Based on Product types the global frosted glass jar market has been segmented as follows

Flint frosted glass jar

Clear frosted glass jar

Amber frosted glass jar

Straight-Sided frosted glass jar

Others

Frosted Glass Jar: Regional analysis

In emerging economies, the market for cosmetics and perfume products and their glass packaging is projected to be favorable.

Developing economies such as Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, India and ASEAN,the bulk of cosmetic and perfume frosted glass jar packaging manuals are aimed at consumers. In particular, because of its economic stability and the increasing customer trend of their metropolitan mid-size, Southeast Asia has a benefit demand for cosmetics.

The regional cosmetic and perfume glass packaging demand in India, ASEAN, and Brazil is projected to be an enticing rise over the next several years. The increasing demand for Cosmetics worldwide will further boost Frosted glass jar spending.

India is one of the fastest growing markets for cosmetics consumption and have its positive impact on frosted glass jar.

So it’s necessary to gauge the frosted glass jar market competency in coming future.Various factors propel the growth of the demand in frosted glass jar worldwide. Relatively the biggest growth drivers in this market will be increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages across Asia Pacific countries, including India and China. The glass container industry in 2017 was dominated by Asia Pacific. Increasing alcoholic beverage intake fuels the region’s industry.

Europe is the second largest market, followed by Asia Pacific. Frosted Glass Jar Demand in Europe is driven primarily by countries in Eastern Europe, such as Turkey & Russia.

Frosted Glass Jar: Key Players

Ardagh Group SA

Kilner

Gerresheimer AG

Orora Ltd

Owens-Illinois Group Inc

Piramal Glass Private Limited.

Vidrala SA

Rexam Ltd

Anchor Glass Container Corp

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Frosted Glass Jar market segments and geographies.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

