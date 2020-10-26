New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Barrier Film Laminates Market

High Barrier Film Laminates Market: Overview

High barrier film laminates are packaging solutions that are typically used in preserving, protecting and extending the shelf-life of food products in food & beverage industries. The impervious nature of the High barrier film laminates has indigenous application in Bakery Products, Dehydrated foods and beverages, Pet food and Frozen foods as high barrier film laminates are resistant to highly perishable, gas, oxygen, and moisture.

High Barrier Film Laminates Market: Dynamics

High barrier film laminates in food & beverage industry provide excellent aroma protection and longer shelf life to the perishable food products with outstanding thermoforming properties. High-barrier film laminates are manufactured to achieve optimal product shape adaptation and guarantee a high corner resting thickness for the food containers in food and non-food industry. Also the gloss and transparency provide an attractive feel. High barrier film laminates are used in the food and non-food industry for a wide range of applications.

Depending on the requirements and subsequent fields of use barrier films are made. Together with the success of microwave cooking, busier consumer lifestyles and the consequent demand for convenience items have led the demand for high barrier film laminates, for example, to the growing use of microwaveable retort ready meals packaged in trays and stand-up pouches. High-barrier film laminates for flexible packaging items, such as retort bags, are challenging rigid packaging types for a wide range of food products, such as metal tins and glass jars.

In many of the major cities in developing countries, domestic supermarkets / hypermarkets are expanding and are now taking an increasing share of food and drink consumption. International retail chains are also expanding their reach in developing markets, further increasing the demand for high barriers film laminates market packaging, bringing more customers into contact with Western shopping trends.

As in most other industries, packaging demand is affected by the economic cycle, while discretionary consumer spending on food and drink packaging shows much greater stability over the economic cycle than some non-food markets. The growth output of some non-food markets for high barrier film laminates packaging content, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and toiletries, is much more prone to fluctuate for consumer’s real disposable income.

Technology Advancements in High Barrier Film Laminates Market

Converters are developing innovative flexible packaging products, opening up new market markets for flexible packaging especially for high barrier film laminates. Specific designs and beautifully designed pouch packages provide distinction, allowing branded products to stand out on the shelf.

Polymer Nano composites are a growing class of packaging materials which at relatively high cost offer added value for end users, material reduction and enhanced barrier protection designed for high barrier film laminates market.

Flex Films (USA) Inc. has engineered FLEXMETPROTECTTM F-HMB film which is a high barrier film laminates designed by adhesion of metal on BOPET base film which increase the demand of high barrier film laminates in flexible packaging market.

High Barrier Film Laminates Market: Segmentation

Globally the high barrier film laminates market is segmented by material, end-users, packaging types.

Based on the type of material used, high barrier film laminates market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene Ethylene vinyl alcohol Biaxial – oriented polyethylene terephthalate HDPE LDPE

Metals

Based on the type of application, high barrier film laminates market can be segmented into:

Decorative application

Insulation

Sandwich Laminations

Lidding Applications

Pouch Packaging

Based on the type of application, high barrier film laminates market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical industry

Consumer packaging

Food & beverage packaging

Personal care & cosmetics

Automotive

High Barrier Film Laminates Market: Regional Outlook

Consumption of high barrier film laminates is highly concentrated in the Asia-Pacific regions with countries such as India, where China accounts for a large percentage of market share in the global high barrier film laminates market.

The high barrier film laminates market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period with rise in disposable income and growth in food industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

Developing and emerging economies are expected to expand in market twice as fast as the advanced countries and offer the best prospects for the market for high-barrier packaging films.

