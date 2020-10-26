Automatic Feeding Machines Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Automatic Feeding Machines Market: Introduction

Automatic feeding machines are a relatively advanced and ideal vacuum conveying equipment for powdery materials.

The automatic feeding equipment consists of a hopper, driving motor, conveying pipe, feeder pans, auger, suspension lifting device, an anti-perching device, and a feed sensor.

It can automatically transfer various materials to the hopper of packaging machines, injection molding machines, crushers, and other equipment, and also directly transfers mixed materials to a mixer, minimizes labor intensity, and solves the problem of dust overflow when feeding.

Automatic feeding machines help to eliminate environmental pollution caused due to dust and improves the working environment. These are easy to install, safe to perform the task with minimal efforts, and require least time to operate.

Rising Dependency on Automatic Feeding Machines

Increase in labor cost for handling manual or semi-automatic feeders has increased the dependency on automatic feeders by replacing manual machines. The operation of the feeding machine is very simple and convenient. Increase in the number of pets, poultry, equine, and livestock population across the globe along with rising disposable income of users has enhanced the demand for automatic feeder machines. These are the factors responsible for the growth of the automatic feeding machines across the globe.

Presence of Several Substitutes

Changes in the characteristics of material such as hardness, bulk density, production temperature, angle of repose, particle size distribution, sharpness, and potential danger of explosion may lead to difficulties in the mechanism of the feeder. In addition, components of the feeder such as pipes and hoppers in contact with the hygroscopic and agglomerated materials are easily abraded and damage the automatic feeding machine. Presence of several manual and semi-automatic feeding machines is likely to restrain the growth of the automatic feeding machines market.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market for Automatic Feeding Machines

The global automatic feeding machines market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the automatic feeding machines market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the automatic feeding machines market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The automatic feeding machines market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a potential market for automatic feeding machines owing to increase in disposable income and increase in investment in basic animal care needs across the region.

Key Players Operating in the Automatic Feeding Machines Market

The global automatic feeding machines market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective feeding systems to meet the requirements of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global automatic feeding machines market are:

AGCO Corporation

Anderson International Corp.

Bauer Technics A.S.

Big Dutchman Inc.

Cormall AS

Daviesway Pty Ltd.

DeLaval Holding AB

GEA Group AG

KUHN SA

Lely Holding SARL

Pellon Group Oy

Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc.

Trioliet B.V.

Vdl Agrotech BV

Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market: Research Scope

Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market, by Type

Vibratory Feeder Bowls

Centrifugal Feeders

Linear Conveyor Systems

Hopper systems

Others (Stepfeeders, Peripherals, etc.)

Global Automatic Feeding Machines Market, by Application

Livestock

Poultry

Pet

Pork

Others (Equine, Aquarium, etc.)

