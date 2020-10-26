Spintronic Devices Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Spintronic Devices Market – Introduction

Spintronics or spin electronics is a characteristic property of an electron and its magnetic moment that spins in the solid-state physics and other devices

Spintronic devices consist of magnetic layers that act as spin polarizers or analyzers, and are separated by non-magnetic layers through which transmission of spin polarized electron takes place.

The spin of an electron in a spintronic device is controlled and polarized by the external magnetic field. These polarized electrons are used to control the electric current. The magnetic spin property of an electron is used in various applications such as magnetic memory and magnetic recording (read & write).

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices to Drive Global Spintronic Devices Market

Microelectronics has reached an advanced stage (from integrated circuits to the current day computer chips that consist of 100 million transistors). Continuous shrinking of transistors leads to various issues related to power consumption, and heat and leakage in electric current.

When combined with nanotechnology, spintronics offers an ideal solution for miniaturization issues

Spin-based Electronic Devices and Components to Drive Spintronic Devices Market

Rapid advancement has taken place in spin-based devices electronics and semiconductor devices. Modern fabrication technologies and engineering materials have made it possible to fabricate advanced semiconductor devices.

Spin-based devices include quantum dots (used in computers), spin transistors, and other semiconductor spintronic devices

Increase in demand for such devices is estimated to boost the spintronic devices market

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global spintronic devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold significant share of the global spintronic devices market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the high adoption of electric devices in the region.

The spintronic devices market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, led by the growth in the consumer electronics market. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high potential for the spintronic devices market.

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the rising demand for spintronic devices. Key players operating in the global spintronic devices market include: Crocus Technology Spindeco Technologies Oy NVE Corporation Intel Corporation Everspin Technologies Advanced MicroSensors



Global Spintronic Devices Market – Segmentation

The global spintronic devices market can be segmented based on:

Material

Application

End-use Industry

Global Spintronic Devices Market, by Material

Based on material, the global spintronic devices market can be bifurcated into:

Ferromagnetic Metallic Alloys

Ferromagnetic Semiconductors

Global Spintronic Devices Market, by Application

Based on application, the global spintronic devices market can be classified into:

Hard Disks

Giant Magnetoresistance Sensors

MRAM

Others

