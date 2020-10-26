New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bi-directional Battery Switch Market

Global Bi-directional Battery Switch Market – Introduction

Bi-directional battery switches allow bidirectional flow of the current, which is useful for several operations as well as charging. Bi-directional battery switches possess reverse blocking capability, which helps in isolating the battery from the system.

The logic control of a bi-directional battery switch is designed for interaction with the system controller and wireless charging receiver. This facilitates creation of a dual-input charger application in a single switch.

In the ON position, bi-directional battery switches allow bi-directional current, while in the OFF position, they protect the battery from overcharging and excessive current drain. Also, they reduce battery power loss during normal operations.

A bi-directional battery comes with a slew rate control, which makes it suitable for use in high-load bi-directional capacitors as well as switching applications With high current load

Miniaturization of Electronics Devices to Drive Global Bi-directional Battery Switch Market

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) have limited space in devices such as smartphones, digital cameras, and data storage systems. Bi-directional battery switches are designed to save the PCB space in a majority of electronic devices instead of discrete MOSFET solutions that occupy around 26 square millimeters of space. In these devices, discrete MOSFET solutions utilize three components for battery isolation.

Bi-directional battery switches come in wafer chip-scale packages (WCSPs), which are suitable for use in devices with limited space. Bi-directional battery switches are available in ultra-small sizes i.e. around 1.3 mm x 1.7 mm x 0.4 mm pitch. This saves around 91% of the printed circuit board unlike discrete MOSFETs. For instance, Vishay Intertechnology offers bi-directional battery switches that come in the size of 2.3 square millimeters. They save space and lower the overall count of components so as to simplify designs.

Rising use of such space-saving devices is estimated to promote growth of the global bi-directional battery switch market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global bi-directional battery switch market can be segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific. This is attributable to the high level of adoption of electronic devices in the region.

The bi-directional battery switch market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to growth of consumer electronics and telecommunications industries in the region. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a significant rate between 2019 and 2027.

Middle East & Africa and South America offer high growth potential to the bi-directional battery switch market

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global bi-directional battery switch market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the increased demand for bi-directional battery switches.

Key players operating in the global bi-directional battery switch market are:

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Maxim Integrated

Diodes Incorporated

ON Semicondcutor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Global Bi-directional Battery Switch Market – Segmentation

The global bi-directional battery switch market can be segmented based on:

Application

End-use Industry

Global Bi-directional Battery Switch Market, by Application

Based on application, the global bi-directional battery switch market can be divided into:

Battery Isolators

Testing Instruments

Communication Devices

Data Storage Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Global Bi-directional Battery Switch Market, by End-use Industry

In terms of end-use industry, the global bi-directional battery switch market can be segmented into:

Information Technology

Electronics & Semiconductor

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

