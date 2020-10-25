Global Bicycle Motors Market By Type (Hub Motor, Crank Motor), By Application (Electric Scooter, Electric Motorcycles, Pedelec, Other), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bicycle Motors market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Bicycle Motors Market by Product Type (Hub Motors and Crank Motors), By Application (Peddle Assisted, Throttle Assisted, and Hybrid) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Bicycle Motors market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Bicycle Motors market is projected to be US$ 9,693.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 17,561.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

A bicycle motor is an electric instrument that provides power to an e-Bicycle or electrified bicycle. Bicycle motors are of various types such as hub motors, that are directly attached to the wheels of the bicycle or crank motors, that generally work in concert with the gear of the bicycle and other types. Rise in the number of traffic jams in the metro cities and the increasing prices of four-wheelers, two-wheelers, petrol and diesel also play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Apart from being environment-friendly and budget-friendly, e-Bicycles are fast too as compared to conventional bicycles. Owing to all these advantages, the usage of e-Bicycles is increasing globally.

A rapid increase in the number of cities worldwide and hence the increase in the number of vehicles are responsible for the rise in traffic jams. Thus, people prefer to use e-Bicycle which is an easy way to escape the traffic jam and heavy traffic of cities.

Global Bicycle Motors Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, High price range of e-Bicycles restricts several customers from buying these bicycles. Nonetheless, Governments in various countries are promoting cycling and walking as a means to commute, keeping in consideration the health issues of their citizens due to the lack of physical activity. Governmental bodies in some countries organize various sports events that include cycling, while in some countries governments provide funding to provide cycle proficiency training to children. All these measures cumulatively are forecasted to increase the sale of e-bicycles worldwide.

Global Bicycle Motors market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented Hub Motors and Crank Motors. The Hub Motor accounts for the majority share in the global Bicycle Motors market, and the same segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented Peddle Assisted, Throttle Assisted, and Hybrid. The Peddle Assisted segment accounts for a majority share in the global Bicycle Motors market.

Global Bicycle Motors Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific accounts for the majority share in the global Bicycle Motors market, followed by Europe. Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Bicycle Motors market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Panasonic Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Derby Cycle AG, BAFANG, Shimano Inc., Accell Group NV.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Hub Motors

Crank Motors

By Application

Peddle Assisted

Throttle Assisted

Hybrid

Key Market Players included in the report:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co.Ltd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Panasonic Corporation

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft

Derby Cycle AG

BAFANG

Shimano Inc.

Accell Group NV.

