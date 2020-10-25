Global Diverter Valves Market By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diverter Valves market.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Diverter Valves Market by Product Type (Hydraulic diverter valves, Electric diverter valves, Manual diverter valves), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Machinery & Equipment & Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global diverter valves market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global diverter valve market is projected to be US$ 39,303 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 62,514 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

A diverter valve is a valve that is used to divert the flow of powders, crude oil, pellets or other materials in a conveying system. Diverter valve directs the materials from an inlet to one of the two or more outlets. They can also be used for flow control and to converge two lines into one. Diverter valves are primarily used to handle powders, dry solids and slurries, although some types are available that can handle liquid service. They are ideal for applications where the conveying or pumping of materials to multiple vessels or silos is needed.

Rising demand for Oil and Gas industries in the Gulf countries is expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Global Diverter Valves Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing construction activities in the emerging countries and process efficiency and accuracy provided by diverter valves is xpected to fuel growth of the target market.

High first installation cost of pneumatic conveying systems can adversely affect the market growth.

Restricted growth rate of automotive sector owing to economic recession in some countries affect the target market growth.

Global Diverter Valves Market by Formulation, 2018

Hydraulic Diverter Valve accounts for the majority share in Global Diverter Valves Market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, & MEA. The Europe accounts for the majority share in the global diverter valves market, followed by North America.

The research report on the global diverter valves market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Hillenbrand, Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, DMN-Westinghouse, Salina Vortex Corporation, Wrights Dowson Group, The SchuF Group, Kice Industries, Inc., Pelletron Corporation, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Bezares S.A., FLSmidth & Co. A/S etc.

Key Market Segments

Product Type

Hydraulic diverter valves

Electric diverter valves

Manual diverter valves

Application

Automotive

Construction

Machinery & Equipment

Key Market Players included in the report:

Hillenbrand Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

DMN-Westinghouse

Salina Vortex Corporation

Wrights Dowson Group

The SchuF Group

Kice Industries Inc.

Pelletron Corporation

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Bezares S.A.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S etc.

