Global Healthcare BPO Market By Type (Healthcare Payer BPO , Healthcare Provider BPO , and Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO), By Application, By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global healthcare BPO market is projected to be US$ 198.4 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 498.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Over the past few years, biotechnology, biopharma and pharmaceutical industries have been transforming by the growth of biopharma outsourced services (BPOs). These services have now become vital for the beginning of the journey of drug to the market. The BPOS industries are considered to be growing with twice the growth rate than that of the Bio/Pharma industries.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing dependence on technology in healthcare IT sector is expected to boost the market. Increasing outsourcing of healthcare services is expected to fuel growth of the target market. However, there are many hidden costs in the outsourcing which is expected to hinder growth of the target market.

Global healthcare BPO market is segmented on the basis on service type and region. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into Healthcare Payer BPO, Healthcare Provider BPO, Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO and Others. The Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO segment accounts for the majority share in the global healthcare BPO market, while healthcare provider BPO is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The United States accounts for the majority share in the global healthcare BPO market. Emerging economies such as China, Southeast Asia and India are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan and Europe are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global healthcare BPO market includes profiles of some of major companies such as IQVIA Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Covance Inc., Accenture plc, Lonza Group Ltd.., Genpact Ltd. and Catalent Inc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Healthcare Payer BPO

Healthcare Provider BPO

Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO

Key Market Players included in the report:

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Covance Inc.

Accenture plc

Lonza Group Ltd.

Genpact Ltd. and Catalent

