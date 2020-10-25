Carry Deck Crane Market Opportunities, Future Trends, Company Profile, Business Growth and Regional Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Carry deck cranes are compact construction equipment used for lifting materials in narrow spaces. They are also known as pick and carry cranes. The global carry deck crane market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the industry has been explored in the report.

Market Scope

The global Carry Deck Crane Market is expected to witness 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Its size was USD 590 million in 2018.

The use of mini cranes for picking up debris in underground tunnels and mines is likely to drive the market demand during the forecast period. Restriction in head heights of tunnels and new features in pick and carry cranes such as lights and fire suppression systems for prevention of debris in engines can bode well for the market. Electric versions of cranes are being adopted and leased by construction companies for installing prefabricated components. Recently, Redhill added the Manitex Valla 250E to its coterie for installing concrete sections in the Battersea station, a part of the London Underground.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8331

Key Players

The Key Players operating in the global carry deck crane industry include Broderson Manufacturing Corp. (US), LIFT SYSTEMS, INC. (US), Bailey Specialty Crane and Aerials, LLC (US), Manitowoc (US), and Manitex International, Inc. (US).

Segmental Analysis

The global carry deck crane market has been segmented based on capacity and application.

Based on capacity, the global market has been segmented into less than 5 tons, 5 tons to 10 tons, 10 tons to 15 tons, 15 tons to 20 tons, 20 tons to 50 tons, and above 50 tons. The 20 tons to 50 tons segment held the largest market share of the global carry deck crane industries in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cranes included under this capacity segment are extensively used for applications in construction and manufacturing industries. Large construction sites have dedicated storage areas for heavy concrete and iron bars with carry deck cranes being used for lifting, transport, and deliverance of these items to the designated sites.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into mining, construction & infrastructure, manufacturing industries, and others. The construction & infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share. These cranes are key assets that ease functions with large and bulky construction materials. Carry deck cranes are used for lifting, loading, and unloading of materials in the construction site at a certain distance and a certain height depending on the requirements. Hence, the construction industry has witnessed significant growth across the globe, owing to an increase in investments in the real estate sector.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global carry deck crane market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC held the largest share in the global carry deck crane market, followed by North America and Europe in 2018. It is expected to continue its dominance till 2025. It is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the expanding construction sector in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia. The improvement in financial conditions in this region and infrastructural projects for undertaking development of cities can drive the demand for pick and carry cranes. Moreover, the rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan, is also boosting the growth of the crane market in the region. Refurbishing and renovation of old buildings have increased investments in the infrastructure and construction industries, fueling the regional carry deck industrial cranes market.

North America is expected to carve a significant share of the global carry deck crane market owing to the upswing in construction activities and rental numbers of cranes. The various fuel options for use of cranes as well as emergence of electric versions can drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/carry-deck-crane-market-8331

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.