Outdoor Sound Barriers Market 2020 Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2025

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global outdoor sound barriers market size is expected to reach USD 822 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The study outlines the main factors likely to boost or hinder the development of the global outdoor sound barriers market. The study also casts light on the possible effect of COVID-19 on the global outdoor sound barriers industry’s growth.

Some techniques are used to minimize extensive outdoor sound, known as sound barrier methods, often known by other names such as acoustic barrier, noise wall, sound wall, or sound berm. It is an external structure designed to protect the environment from noise emissions. These methods are used to monitor or obstruct the sound from industrial, road, rail, etc. The sound barrier is a strong obstacle between the highway and the home or the residence near the highway. Outdoor sound barrier methods are not able to entirely remove sound but can reduce traffic noise by half.

Market Dynamics

The outdoor sound barriers market is predicted to see substantial growth over the next few years. The development will be fueled by the construction of residential and commercial buildings near highways and the need to minimize traffic noise in order to improve the quality of life in the surrounding buildings. As a result, the rise in construction and industrialization activities, primarily in emerging economies like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, has led to increased investment in the outdoor noise barriers industry. Governments are also focused on introducing various regulations to improve their infrastructure sector, which has led to the growth of the overall construction industry, pushing the demand for outdoor noise barriers market.

In addition, the demand for outdoor sound barrier panels with precast concrete material is increasing due to its sound-absorbing qualities, moderate cost, and ready availability, which has increased the growth of the Outdoor Sound Barriers Market.

However, volatile raw material costs serve as a limitation for the outdoor noise barriers market.

Moreover, due to their cost-effectiveness, the growing rate of adoption of precast concrete outdoor sound barrier panels is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers.

Key Players

The key participants in the outdoor sound barriers industry include Fort miller group (US), Armtec Infrastructure (Canada), Dynamic Precast Company (US), Hoover Treated Wood Products (US), Coastal Precast Systems (US), Cretex Companies (US), AcoustiGaurd (Canada), ZAK Acoustic Pvt Ltd (India), Amcon Block & Precast (US), and Evonik Industries (Germany).

Segmental Analysis

The global outdoor sound barriers market has been segmented based on material and application.

Based on material, the global outdoor sound barriers market has been segmented into concrete, metal, wood, and others. The concrete segment had the largest market share in the global outdoor sound barriers market in 2018 and is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Concrete material is mainly used on roads and highways for walls and panels, as it has good sound-absorbing properties and is cheaper than other materials.

Based on the application, the global outdoor sound barriers market has been segmented into highways, aviation, demolition, utilities & railroad, and building construction. The highway segment held the largest market share for outdoor sound barrier installations around the globe. In general, the Departments of Transport (DOTs) are installing sound barriers around highways and roads to reduce traffic noise. Furthermore, once installed, these outdoor sound barriers walls seldom need replacement and repair. This is one of its huge benefits over asphalt paving material products, which are not only costly but also require proper maintenance over a period of one year.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global outdoor sound barrier market has been segmented into regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).

North America had the largest share of the global sound outdoor barrier market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe in 2018; its dominance is projected to continue until 2025. The presence of leading manufacturers like Amco Block & Precast, Armtec Infrastructure, Coastal Precast Systems, and Cretex Companies in the area is expected to drive the growth of the segment for highway noise barriers.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in China, India, and emerging economies, which are expected to contribute to market growth. The expansion of the construction industry in the area is expected to fuel demand for outdoor sound barriers in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

