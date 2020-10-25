Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Space Mining market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Space Mining Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Space Mining market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Space Mining Market: Where is the Market Heading Post COVID-19?|Trusted Business Insights

Space mining, or asteroid mining, refers to the mining of asteroids and other minor planets for their valuable raw materials.

There are millions of asteroids in the solar system -remnants of bodies colliding in space. Most of the asteroids are distributed between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter the main asteroid belt but not all of them. According to Advantage Environment, approximately 13,000 asteroids are categorized as near-Earth objects, well within reasonable reach, and at least 900 more are discovered every year.

Asteroid mining is a concept that involves the extraction of useful materials from asteroids and near-earth objects, which are useful for propulsion, construction, life support, agriculture, metallurgy, and precious and strategic metals. Volatiles such as hydrogen and methane could be used to produce rocket fuel for transporting spacecraft between the Earth and near-earth objects. Rare-earth metals, such as thulium, scandium, and holmium could be used to manufacture materials as well as solar panels which could be used to power habitats in space. These solar-powered cells could also be used to provide electricity for its inhabitants with satellites specifically designed for this purpose. Iron, nickel and cobalt would serve as fundamental raw materials for building space factories. Precious metals such as platinum, platinum-group metals (PGMs), and gold are also useful. A handful of companies, emerging and existing, will require materials with a high level of purity in large quantities, all of which are readily available in asteroids. There are conjectures that the asteroid mining industry is a whooping trillion-dollar industry.

The market value of asteroid mining refers to the development of technologies and spacecraft design, for example, that will ultimately enable space missions for the purpose of gathering raw materials.

In terms of region, the largest segment of Global Space Mining Market would be North America, with a market share of over 53% in 2019. Following North America, Europe accounted for nearly 31% of global market.

For applications of Global Space Mining Market, Fuel is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 60% in 2019. Construction and 3D Printer accounted for about 22% and 14% of global market, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Space Mining Market

The research report studies the Space Mining market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

The global Space Mining market size is projected to reach US$ 5097 million by 2026, from US$ 1517.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Space Mining Scope and Segment

The global Space Mining market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Space Mining market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

by Type, the market is primarily split into

C-Type Carbonaceous Asteroids

S-Type Silicaceous Asteroids

M-Type Metallic Asteroids

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Fuel

Construction

3D Printer

Global Space Mining market: regional analysis, the major regions

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

The Space Mining key players in this market include:

ConsenSys (Planetary Resources)

Bradford Space (Deep Space Industries)

Moon Express

Ispace

Asteroid Mining Corporation

Trans Astronautica Corporation

OffWorld

SpaceFab

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Space Mining in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Space Mining Market: Where is the Market Heading Post COVID-19?|Trusted Business Insights

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580