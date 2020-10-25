Impact of COVID-19 on Lubricants Packaging Market by 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lubricants Packaging market.

Lubricants packaging is a special type of packaging used to encase lubricant products such as motor oil, grease, engine oil, gear oil, hydraulic machine, and brake oil.

Innovation in technology and increased spending on non-oil industries are driving the market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lubricants Packaging Market

The United States Lubricants Packaging market size is projected to reach US$ 11960 million by 2026, from US$ 10180 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Lubricants Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Bag-In-Box

Bottles

Cans

Drums

Intermediate Bulk Containers

Kegs

Pails

Stand Up Pouches

Tubes

Lubricants Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Chemicals

Machine Industry

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Lubricants Packaging market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Amcor

Glenroy

Graham Packaging

Mold-Tek Packaging

Scholle IPN

BAM Packaging

Berry Plastics

CDF

