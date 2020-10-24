Expanded Polyethylene Market Strategic Insights 2020|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Expanded Polyethylene market.

Expanded Polyethylene Market Strategic Insights 2020

Expanded Polyethylene (aka EPE foam) refers to foams made from polyethylene. Typically it is made from expanded pellets (EPE bead) made with use of a blowing agent, followed by expansion into a mold in a steam chest – the process is similar to that used to make expanded polystyrene foam.

The global Expanded Polyethylene market size is projected to reach US$ 3551.6 million by 2026, from US$ 2790.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Expanded Polyethylene market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded Polyethylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The global Expanded Polyethylene industry has a low market concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America and Europe, such as Sealed Air, Armacell, Kaneka, Sonoco and Innovo Packaging. Expanded Polyethylene downstream is wide and recently Expanded Polyethylene has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Protective Packaging, Industrial Thermal Insulation, Automotive and Building and Construction. Globally, the Expanded Polyethylene market is mainly driven by growing demand for Protective Packaging and Building and Construction. Protective Packaging accounts for nearly 27.91% of total downstream consumption of Expanded Polyethylene in global.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Expanded Polyethylene market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Expanded Polyethylene market are

Sealed Air

Kaneka

Armacell

Sekisui Chemical

Sonoco

Pregis

Furukawa

Plymouth Foam

Wisconsin Foam Products

Recticel

Innovo Packaging

Guangdong Speed New Material Technology

Sing Home Polyfoam

Dingjian Pakaging

Wuxi Huitong

Shenzhen Mingvka

Sansheng

Segment by Type

EPE Foam Coil

EPE Foam Sheet

Shape EPE Foam

Segment by Application

Protective Packaging

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Automotive

Building and Construction

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Expanded Polyethylene market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Expanded Polyethylene market.

¢ The market share of the global Expanded Polyethylene market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Expanded Polyethylene market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Expanded Polyethylene market.

