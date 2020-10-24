The Antigen Retrieval market to witness pragmatism in the next decade

Antigen retrieval is the technique which is used for masking of an epitope and to restore the epitope-antibody bonding. There are mainly two methods to perform the antigen retrieval viz. protease-induced epitope retrieval (PIER) and heat-induced epitope retrieval (HIER). The need for antigen retrievals depends upon various factors such as type of tissue, antibody used or target antigen and also the method of fixation. While performing the protease-induced epitope retrieval (PIER) method, pepsin, trypsin, and proteinase are used to the binding between antibody and epitope. Protease-induced epitope retrieval (PIER) has a low success rate due to low potential to destroy the tissue morphology and less immunoreactivity. Heat-induced epitope retrieval (HIER) is performed using pressure cookers, vegetable steamers, microwave oven, water bath or autoclaves. Heat-induced epitope retrieval (HIER) is much better empirical method than protease-induced epitope retrieval (PIER).

The increasing number of life science research funding and the public grant is the key factor propelling the growth of antigen retrieval market. Also, the rising focus of academic research institutes advances research including basic research will also upsurge the progress of antigen retrieval market. Additionally technology advancements and greater knowledge of cellular pathways fueling the growth of antigen retrieval market. There are limited number of companies which are operating in antigen retrieval market, which has provided an opportunity for other players to enter the market. The poor reproducibility research product may hamper the progress of antigen retrieval market to some extent. Also, the high cost of antigen retrieval products may deter the growth of antigen retrieval market.

The global Antigen Retrieval market is classified on the basis of product type, technique, end user and region.

Based on product type, Antigen Retrieval market is segmented into the following:

Proteinase K

Trypsin

Pepsin

Pronase

Protease

Citrate Buffer

EDTA

Tris Buffer

Others

Based on technique, Antigen Retrieval market is segmented into the following:

Protease-induced Epitope Retrieval (PIER)

Heat-induced Epitope Retrieval (HIER)

Based on end user, Antigen Retrieval market is segmented into the following:

Research Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization

The antigen retrieval market is expected to significant growth over the forecast period owing rise in the research funding by the investor. By product type, proteinase K and trypsin segment collectively gains majority of revenue share of antigen retrieval market. Among both technique, protease-induced epitope retrieval segment will gain more revenue share than heat-induced epitope retrieval for antigen retrieval market. Based on end user, research laboratories is the lucrative segment for antigen retrieval market while academic research centers segment is projected to grow at a significant pace than other end users of antigen retrieval market.

Among the regional presence, North America is the lucrative region for Antigen Retrieval market which is then followed by Europe. North America registers to be the leading revenue generating segment due to the presence of a large number of research facilities and biotechnology companies for Antigen Retrieval in the region. North America and Europe cumulatively account for a substantial revenue share in Antigen Retrieval market. However, due to high prevalence for rare genetic disorders, along with strong demand for personalized medicine enables South Asia followed by East Asia region to account for third leading revenue shareholder in global Antigen Retrieval market. However, Middle East and Africa is expected to account for being least lucrative market for Antigen Retrieval due to lack of research funding in genomics in the area.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Antigen Retrieval market are Abcam plc, R&D Systems, Inc., IHC WORLD LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Luminex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Trevigen Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., BioGenex, Bosterbio, Sino Biological Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Vector Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, PeproTech, Inc., Biocare Medical, LLC and others.

