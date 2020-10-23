Magnesium Hydroxide Market 2027 Witness Astonishing Growth during Forecast with Top Leading players like Huber Engineered Materials,Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.,Lehmann and Voss and Co. KG,Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Magnesium hydroxide refers to an inorganic compound that is obtained by the process of precipitation occurring between magnesium salts and sodium or between ammonium hydroxide and potassium. Magnesium hydroxide has a chemical formula Mg (OH)2. Industrial or commercial magnesium hydroxide is manufactured chemically from brine or seawater. As it has a milk-like appearance, magnesium hydroxide is also called milk of magnesia. It is less soluble in water and has low corrosiveness and low toxicity.

Leading Key Market players Mentioned in the Report:

1. Huber Engineered Materials

2. Kyowa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

3. Lehmann and Voss and Co. KG

4. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

5. Nabaltec AG

6. Nedmag Industries Mining and Manufacturing B.V.

7. Premier Magnesia, LLC

8. Tateho Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

9. Ube Industries Ltd.

10. Xinyang Mineral Group

An increase in industrial application and rising demand from the water industry is driving the growth of the magnesium hydroxide market. Besides this, the use of magnesium hydroxide in construction and building material also drives the market growth. However, strict government regulations pertaining to the use of magnesium hydroxide in the food industry restricts market growth. The preference given to magnesium hydroxide as an alternative in bleaching application is expected to boost the demand for magnesium hydroxide in the years to come.

The global magnesium hydroxide market is segmented on the basis of purity level, product form, application and end use industry. On the application of purity level, the magnesium hydroxide market is segmented into 90%-95% and 96%-100%. As per product form the market is bifurcated into slurry, powder, fine particles and others. The market as per application is broken into flame retardant, environment protection, pharmaceutical ingredient and others. Finally, as per end user industry the magnesium hydroxide market is classified into industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the magnesium hydroxide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the magnesium hydroxide market in these regions.

