CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market 2027 Competitive Landscape | Outlook with Avaya INC., Clarabridge, Calabrio, Inc., CallMiner, Genesys, IBM Corporation

The speech analytics market in CIS Countries is heavily skewed owing to significant impact of Russian’s technological capabilities and economic background. The other CIS countries amounted for almost one fifth of the regional market share in 2018. Factors such as limited demand from the other countries, moderate growth of technological and infrastructure has attributed in the region’s limited market share. However, from a growth perspective the region is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the coming years.

Key Players:

Avaya INC., Clarabridge, Calabrio, Inc., CallMiner, Genesys, IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd, Speech Technology Center Limited (STC), Verint Systems Inc, and ZOOM International

The CIS countries speech analytics market was valued at US$ 19.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26.5 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 3.4% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Russia with leading market presence in numerous defense and industrial technologies along with strong presence in international market has boosted its capabilities in AI and NLP technologies. Subsequently, the country currently has selected number of CIS countries speech analytics market players with strong market related offerings. Moreover, the notable presence of globally and European presence companies also has facilitated the penetration of speech analytics solution in the country over the past few years. Further, among the Rest of CIS Countries such as Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Belarus are increasingly witnessing a surge in demand for technologically superior customer experience solutions. Moreover, the growing presence of numerous BFSI and industrial end-users across Rest of CIS counties is also fueling the growth for speech analytics market in these regions.

The CIS countries speech analytics market is segmented on type, deployment type, and end-user industry. Based on the type, the CIS countries speech analytics market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on deployment, the CIS countries speech analytics market is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. Solutions segment contributed a substantial share in the CIS countries speech analytics market.

The overall CIS countries speech analytics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the CIS countries speech analytics market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the CIS countries speech analytics market based on all the segmentation provided. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the speech analytics industry.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Speech Analytics Market – By Type

1.3.2 Speech Analytics Market – By Deployment Type

1.3.3 Speech Analytics Market – by End-user

1.3.4 Speech Analytics Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. CIS Countries Speech Analytics – Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 CIS PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Analytics driven call quality monitoring and associated versatile benefits

5.1.2 Limitation of conventional speech analytics solutions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of skilled NLP and AI professional

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Offering accuracy driven platforms and focusing on culturally diverse demographic market

5.4 Future Trends

