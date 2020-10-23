FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Fleet Management Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the fleet management market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Fleet Management Market: Segmentation

The global fleet management market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3186

Component Hardware GPS Tracking Devices Dash Cameras Bluetooth Tracking Tags (BLE Beacons) Data Loggers

Software Fleet Management Software Telematics Software

Industry Professional Industry Integration and Deployment Consulting Support and Maintenance

Managed Industry Others Fleet Type Trucks/Cars/Buses

Ships/Vessels

Aircrafts

Railcars Application Fleet Tracking and Geofencing

Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics

Driver Behavior Monitoring

Fuel Management

Others Industry Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the fleet management market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes analysis on target segments, regions and differentiating strategies. Demand and supply side trends are provided and the section concludes with recommendations for fleet management solution and Industry providers.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the fleet management market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Fleet Management and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the fleet management market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section provides the key trends impacting the market with a special focus on the key success factors to implement.

Chapter 04 – COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

This chapter offers business impact of COVID-19 on adoption of fleet management solutions based on the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market value growth rate. This section also highlights pre-COVID and post-COVID market growth analysis, followed by the key strategies incorporated by market players during the ongoing pandemic.

Chapter 05 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share analysis of key players and HHI analysis on the concentration in the global fleet management market. The section also highlights analysis on market shares by captured by market leaders, emerging players and promising players.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the fleet management market during the forecast period. Forecast factors have also been provided in this section. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Fleet Management Market Demand (in US$ Mn) and Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the fleet management market during the forecast period. It includes analysis on the historical fleet management market, and data for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Chapter 08 – Global Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component

By component, the global fleet management market is segmented into hardware, software and Industrys. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by fleet type. Readers can also find market values based on component for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 09 – Global Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Fleet Type

With respect to fleet type, the global fleet management market is segregated into trucks/cars/buses, ships/vessels, aircrafts, and railcars. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by fleet type. Readers can also find market values based on fleet type for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 10 – Global Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

With regards to application, the global fleet management market has been segmented into fleet tracking and geofencing, vehicle maintenance and diagnostics, driver behavior monitoring, fuel management, among others. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by fleet type. Readers can also find market values based on application for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 11 – Global Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Industry

By industry, the global fleet management market can be segmented into construction, manufacturing, mining, transportation, and oil and gas, among others. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by Industry. Readers can also find market values based on industry for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 12 – Global Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the fleet management market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find analysis based on market value shares, market value Y-o-Y growth rates and market value attractiveness analysis by region. Readers can also find market values based on region for the period of 2015 – 2030.

Chapter 13 – North America Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America fleet management market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the fleet management market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the fleet management market in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the East Asian fleet management market constituted by China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 17 – Southeast Asia Pacific Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the fleet management market in the Southeast Asia Pacific region by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of SEA and Pacific.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the fleet management market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Northern Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 19 – Key Countries Fleet Management Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the fleet management market is anticipated to grow in 22 key countries. Some of these countries include U.S., Brazil, Germany, U.K., India, China, GCC Countries and South Africa.

Request for Report Ask A Question @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3186

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent participants in the fleet management market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, product and service portfolio, key financials, and key developments and strategies. Some of the key market players featured in the report are TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corp, GoFleet Corporation, Geotab Inc., Digital Matter, GPS Trackit, Trimble Inc., Fleetmatics Group PLC (Verizon), Cisco Systems, Inc., GoGPS, Wireless Links, Embitel, Gurtam, Teletrac Navman, and Linxio

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the fleet management market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the fleet management market.