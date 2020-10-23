FMI Provides Commercial Refrigeration Compressors Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Future Market Insights, in its recent study on the commercial refrigeration compressors market, offers a detailed value analysis of the commercial refrigeration compressors market on the basis of various segments such as type, cooling capacity, refrigeration, end use, and region. In terms of type, the reciprocating compressors segment is projected to be a lucrative segment in terms of growth opportunities, as these are widely used in various commercial refrigeration equipment in the global commercial refrigeration compressors market. The commercial refrigeration compressors market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth, covering data for the historical period 2014–2018, and the forecast for 2019–2029, with 2018 as the base year.

Overview of the Commercial Refrigeration Compressors Market Report Chapters

The commercial refrigeration compressors market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the report. The executive summary highlights the global commercial refrigeration compressors market overview in terms of value through various segments. The section also covers key supply- and demand-side trends in the global commercial refrigeration compressors market. This section also outlines a technology roadmap with the introduction, adoption, and current developments in the commercial refrigeration compressors market.

The next section of the commercial refrigeration compressors market report begins with the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the commercial refrigeration compressors market.

The next section that follows in the global commercial refrigeration compressors market report includes the macroeconomic factors, along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are having a profound rate of influence on the growth of the commercial refrigeration compressors market. Information has been backed up with suitable examples and facts as obtained from official and authentic data credentials in the commercial refrigeration compressors market.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Compressors Market: Segmentation

Type Cooling Capacity Refrigeration End Use Region Reciprocating

Rotary

Scroll

Screw

Centrifugal Up To 1 kW

2-6 kW

7-10 kW

11-15 kW

16-20 kW

21-30 kW

31-40 kW

Above 40 kW R290

R404A

R410A

R744

R134A

R407C

Others (R600A, etc.) Transport-based Refrigeration Systems Shipping-based Truck & Trailer-based

Walk-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Reach-in-Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Vending Refrigeration Systems Drinking & Soda Fountains Beverage Cooling & Dispensing Equipment Beer Dispensing Equipment

Refrigerated Display Cases

Ice Machines

Refrigerated Vending Machines North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

The next section provides a pricing analysis of commercial refrigeration compressors on the basis of regional fronts, wherein, the weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices.The primary objective of the commercial refrigeration compressors market report is to offer key insights on competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and other relevant statistics.

The subsequent section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units) projections for the commercial refrigeration compressors market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments on a global level. The values for the global commercial refrigeration compressors market represented in this section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at the regional level.

All the above sections evaluate the present commercial refrigeration compressors market scenario and growth prospects, while the forecast presented assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

Additionally, it is imperative to note that, in an inconsistent global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but furthermore analyse the market on the basis of crucial parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the commercial refrigeration compressors market, and identify the accurate opportunities available.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of growth and installation of commercial refrigeration compressors across the concerned regions, FMI has developed an attractiveness index that will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the commercial refrigeration compressors market report, we have provided a competition analysis with market share analysis pertaining to the commercial refrigeration compressors market, and the performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global commercial refrigeration compressors market. In the competition dashboard section of the global commercial refrigeration compressors market report, we have provided a dashboard view of the major players, along with their market shares and key business strategies. This would enable clients to evaluate the strategies that are being adopted by market leaders, and consequently help them develop effective strategies in the commercial refrigeration compressors market.

Research Methodology

The first stage of research entailed the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the commercial refrigeration compressors market share and competition analysis, we tracked the key developments related to commercial refrigeration compressors, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognitions for companies operating in the market. A competition dashboard has been provided for the top 8 competitors with respect to market share and performance in the commercial refrigeration compressors market.