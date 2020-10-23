North America Airport Asset Tracking Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Offering (Hardware and Software), and Asset Type (Fixed Assets, Portable Assets, and Mobile Assets)

The North America airport asset tracking market is expected to grow from US$ 73.0 million in 2019 to US$ 158.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Governments across North America are striving to bring advancements in the aviation sector and associated industries. Growing investments in the construction of new airports and expansion of the existing ones demand adoption of enhanced solutions for better operations, which, in turn, drives the growth of the North America airport asset tracking market. As per the Airport Council International (ACI), the growth rate of air passengers in North America was estimated to be 3.7% in 2019. To accommodate the continuously rising passenger count, considerable investments are being made to build new airports or expand existing infrastructure. As per the Center for Aviation (CAPA), investments in new airport construction were significantly high in 2019 in North America. Similarly, there was a substantial capitalization in the airport renovation or expansion activities during 2018–2020.

Get Sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00032267

Key Players: Adveez, Asset Fusion Limited, Ctrack, Geotab Inc., Radiant RFID, LLC, Steerpath Oy, Unilode Aviation Solutions

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Airport Asset Tracking Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Airport Asset Tracking Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Airport Asset Tracking Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00032267

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Airport Asset Tracking Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Airport Asset Tracking Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Airport Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]