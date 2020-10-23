Connected Truck Market 2020: Future Development, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report discussed in a new market research report

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management system (FMS), advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aids the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information. Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keep assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

Increase in the demand for systems with advanced technology has driven the connected truck market. Rising safety concerns for heavy vehicles and government initiatives are anticipated to supplement the market demand. However, lack of proper network infrastructure in many of the regions impacts the market growth.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Connected Truck Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Connected Truck Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Connected Truck Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Connected Truck Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

