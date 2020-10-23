V2X Communication Market 2020 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Communication Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2C, V2H, and In-vehicle), Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EV)), Vehicle type (Passenger Car, Commercial Car); and Geography

V2X (Vehicle to Everything) is a technology which enables a vehicle to communicate with various entities that may affect the vehicle. V2X communication helps in providing a better driving quality and avoiding road accidents.V2X communication is aiding for the development of autonomous vehicles which are capable of providing more safety and better infrastructure optimization. Companies like FedEx are using V2X communication to monitor their vehicle and increase their efficiency.

Due to recent developments in Self-Driving Vehicles and an increase in use for GPS Systems the V2X communication Market is experiencing a high demand for more accurate V2x Systems. Various initiatives like PROMETHEUS and PATH automated Highway System (USA) are working to optimize V2X communication. Growing trends for automating vehicles and implementation of stringent traffic rules by the government are expected to drive this market whereas the high cost of implementation and low rate of adoption are the primary restraining factors for this market.

Key Players:

Continental AG

2. Volkswagen AG

3. Toyota Motor Corporation

4. General Motors Company

5. NXP Semiconductors N.V

6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7. Tomtom NV

8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9. Denso Corporation

10. Savari, Inc.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report's authors in the study. Most companies in the V2X Communication Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about V2X Communication Market.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global V2X Communication Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 V2X Communication Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global V2X Communication Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

