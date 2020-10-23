The Automatic Biopsy Systems market to witness elegant elevation in the next decade

A biopsy is a method in which body tissue separated from any organ of the body for the diagnosis of disease. In some cases, the tissue is removed by using the simple needles and in some cases tissue removed by surgical methods. Automatic biopsy systems perform a highly accurate clinical intervention since most of the Automatic biopsy machines work under image guidance. Robotic automatic biopsy systems is the latest novel systems in the automatic biopsy systems market. Automatic biopsy systems uniquely demonstrate the MRI compatibility and help to maintain the safe operation, high quality of images and accuracy. The robotic control of the automatic biopsy systems creates a comfortable environment for the biopsy. Automatic biopsy systems have several advantages like better patient compliance, better cosmetic outcome, and low cost. Automatic biopsy machines are used in the surgery of the breast, lungs, intestine and other delicate internal organs. Vacuum-assisted automatic biopsy systems used in the removal of the large tissue mass. A thin wired is used or the coloring dye is used in the automatic biopsy systems to identify the correct area for the biopsy. Most of the automatic biopsy systems coupled with X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan and MRI instruments.

Rising patent pool suffering from benign tumor is the key factor propelling the revenue growth of automatic biopsy systems market over the forecast period. Automatic biopsy systems are preferred as the first line of treatment for removal of minor tumor, hence the demand for automatic biopsy systems will increase rapidly over the next decade. Moreover, high accuracy and specificity of the automatic biopsy systems over the manual biopsy systems may propel the growth of the market. Increasing advancement in image guided techniques like x-ray, CT scan and MRI scan may propelled the growth of automatic biopsy systems market. The chances of infection through automatic biopsy systems are very less, due to the minimal human interference, such kind of scenario may boost the growth of automatic biopsy systems market in coming days. Accidental injuries during the working of automatic biopsy systems may leads to the serious damage to the organs, such kind of factors may restrain the growth of automatic biopsy systems market. Automatic biopsy needles are costly as compared to the manual biopsy needles, this may hinder the growth of the automatic biopsy systems market.

The global automatic biopsy systems market classified on the basis of by product type, end user channel and region.

Based product type, automatic biopsy systems market is segmented into the following:

MRI guided

Ultrasound guided

X-Ray guided

CT Scan guided

Based on end users, automatic biopsy systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Specialized Oncology Centers

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Rising prevalence of cancer disease is the key factor behind the significant growth of automatic biopsy systems market throughout the globe. Image-guided biopsy is commonly used in the diagnosis of the lungs and breast cancer. Hence the x-ray & ultrasound-guided biopsy may dominate the automatic biopsy systems market in the future. In the high depth analysis of tumor MRI guided biopsy is applied, since the MRI guided biopsy may take the stand on the second number, due to the higher diagnosis cost of MRI scan. By end user segment, Hospitals may share the good revenue for the automatic biopsy systems market, since the number of patients visits the hospitals are more for the diagnosis and treatment. After the hospitals, the rising patient pool for the cancer diagnosis may help to produce good revenue through specialized oncology clinics for automatic biopsy systems market. Research Institute and diagnostic center are may show lucrative growth for the automatic biopsy systems market.

Among the regional presence, North America is the lucrative region for automatic biopsy systems market which is then followed by Europe. North America registers to be the leading revenue generating segment due to the rising adoption of automatic biopsy systems in U.S. and Canada. North America and Europe cumulatively account for a substantial revenue share in automatic biopsy systems market. However, due to high prevalence of cancer disease India and China is the key factor behind the robust the growth of automatic biopsy systems market in South Asia and East Asia region. However, Middle East and Africa are expected to account for being least lucrative market for Automatic biopsy systems due to lack of availability skilled specialist for automatic biopsy systems.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Automatic biopsy systems market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, TSK Laboratory Europe B.V., Medax SRL, Hologic, Inc., Stryker, Geotek, Somatex Medical Technologies, Galini Srl, Cook Medical, Medtronic and others.

