The Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma market to stay attuned to growth in the next decade

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is a most common type of non-melanoma or keratinocyte skin cancer. It is an invasive disease that grow beyond the epidermis. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is a type of cancer which results in malignant proliferation of cutaneous epithelium indicating 20% to 50% skin cancer. Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is associated with substantial risk of metastasis. Cumulative exposure to sunlight, exposure to X-ray or certain other chemicals are the prime factors for developing of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. According to Skin Cancer Foundation report, 2019, more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day in US. Apart from this, according to American Cancer Society 2019 statistics, an estimate of 5.4 million squamous and basal cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year in US.

The cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to increase in prevalence of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, advancement in research and development in developing novel therapeutics, increasing launch of new drugs into the market, rising pipeline portfolio of various companies are some of the factor which will drive the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. However, increase in complications rate, lack of early detection of the diseases may hamper the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. Moreover, cost associated with branded drugs and lack of health insurance in developing countries may also hinder the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market.

The global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market is segmented on the basis of treatment types and distributional channel

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Segmentation by Treatment

Surgical Moh’s micrographic surgery (MMS) Electrodessication or curettage

Non-surgical Chemotherapy Topical Immune Response Modifiers Radiotherapy Systemic Chemotherapy



Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Segmentation by Distributional Channel

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographically, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America witness to register increase in growth in the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market owing to advanced healthcare facilities, improved medications and advancement in research and development will propel the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. Europe also shown to have tremendous growth in the market due to increasing demand and acceptance of new therapeutics and seeking for better treatment options in the region will manifest growth in the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. Asia Pacific has significant contribution in the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market owing to rising prevalence of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and growing awareness among people for early diagnosis and treatment will stimulate the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. Middle East and Africa has less contribution in stimulating the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market owing to poor healthcare infrastructure, lack of awareness among people for proper diagnosis and treatment, less availability of medications in the region may hinder the growth of the market.

Examples of the market participants in the global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market identified across the value chain include: Sanofi, Vidac Pharma, ImClone LLC, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck, LEO Pharma, Castle Biosciences, Cipla Ltd, Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

