Biopsy Devices Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the global biopsy devices market was valued at US$1.3 bn in 2011 and is predicted to reach US$2.1 bn by 2018. It is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2012 to 2018. The title of the report is “Biopsy Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018.”

A biopsy is a procedure in which a sample of cells or a piece of tissue is removed from a living subject for laboratory analysis in order to determine the extent or presence of a disease. Biopsies are significant in order to diagnose cancers. In addition, inflammation in organs such as the kidneys and the liver can also be detected by a biopsy. The devices utilized to perform biopsies are known as biopsy devices.

As per the report, factors such as the increasing geriatric population, the rising occurrence of various cancers globally, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures are propelling the global biopsy devices market. In addition, the increasing awareness among people about diseases and screening procedures for diseases is also augmenting the growth of the market. In addition, the report states that the increasing unmet medical requirements of people in developing nations will emerge as key growth opportunities in the market. On the other hand, the soaring prices of technologically advanced biopsy devices and problems in medical reimbursement are amongst the chief factors inhibiting the growth of the market for biopsy devices.

In terms of product type, the report segments the biopsy devices market into needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy guidance systems, biopsy forceps, and others. Needle-based biopsy guns are further segmented into core needle biopsy (CNB) devices, vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB) devices, and fine needle aspiration biopsy (FNAB) devices. Biopsy needles are further segmented into reusable and disposable biopsy needles. Biopsy forceps are further segmented into hot biopsy forceps and cold (general) biopsy forceps. Biopsy guidance systems are further segmented into robotic systems and manual systems. The segment of others is further segmented into biopsy punches, biopsy curettes, and biopsy brushes.

Amongst the product types, the segment of needle-based biopsy guns is the most swiftly developing segment of the market for biopsy devices and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast horizon. This segment is poised to maintain its superiority owing to the increasing demand for disposable devices in place of reusable devices. Amongst the segment of needle-based biopsy guns, vacuum assisted biopsy devices led the market in terms of demand in 2012.

In terms of geography, the market for biopsy devices is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, the region of North America led the market in 2011, however, the region of Asia Pacific will outpace North America by 2018 and is expected to register a robust 10.5% CAGR in the forecast horizon.

Devicor Medical Products, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and CareFusion Corporation are the prominent players operating in the market for biopsy devices, as stated in this study.

The global biopsy devices market is segmented as follows:

Biopsy Devices Market, by Product Type

Needle-based Biopsy Guns Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

Biopsy Needles Disposable Reusable

Biopsy Forceps Cold (General) Biopsy Forceps Hot Biopsy Forceps

Biopsy Guidance Systems Manual Systems Robotic Systems

Others Biopsy Brushes Biopsy Punches Biopsy Curettes



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

