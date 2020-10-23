South-East Asia Aviation Infrastructure Market 2020 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – GMR Group, Mott MacDonald Group Limited, JGC Holdings Corporation, AECOM Limited

South-East Asia Aviation Infrastructure Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of South-East Asia Aviation Infrastructure Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The South-East Asia aviation infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

– The South-East Asian aviation industry is poised for rapid expansion with estimated delivery of around 3,000 new commercial aircraft by 2032. The impetus undertaken by the regional governments in the form of the ASEAN Single Aviation Market (ASAM) depicts the role of aviation in the economic development of the ASEAN Economic Community. Thus, a significant allocation of financial resources towards the development of critical aviation infrastructure is anticipated during the forecast period.

– However, currently, the investments in aviation infrastructure development are not at par with the required rate in most South-East Asian countries due to cost escalations and other development complexities that limit the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The rapidly evolving aerospace industry calls for a solid supply chain where transparency and traceability are of paramount importance especially due to the high cost of development which is even expected to skyrocket in case of unanticipated delays. Some of the prominent players in the South-East Asia aviation infrastructure market are GMR Group, Mott MacDonald Group Limited, JGC Holdings Corporation, AECOM Limited, and NEAPOLI Sdn Bhd.

The major players are focusing on the constant development of the workforce to execute the on-time completion of infrastructure development projects. Aviation Infrastructure development companies have to work in close synergy with airport authorities to improve airport operations by understanding the barriers and requirements, which will help them in their growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is primarily influenced by the prevalent economic conditions in the region. Hence, during an economic downturn, contracts may be subjected to deferral or cancellation and lead to a relatively slower growth rate, which, in turn, can adversely affect the market dynamics and expose the players to financial duress.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Airport Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The rapid passenger growth in the region has resulted in several airports operating at their threshold capacity to facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and freight. Besides, the introduction of ASAM could include the relaxation of bilateral agreements and the dropping of visa requirements will further ignite the development and enhance growth opportunities for the airlines and the airports. Thus, to cater to the burgeoning demand, all major airports in the region are planning or are now implementing bigger airport solutions involving either new runways or new passenger terminals. For instance, as of February 2019, Indonesia was planning to invest USD 7 billion towards the construction of a greenfield airport in Jakarta to support the growing demand for air travel in the country. The construction on the new terminal is scheduled to commence in 2021 and would be designed to effectively serve around 45 million passengers annually. Also, existing terminals in the country would be modernised to accommodate 25 million passengers each from almost nine million passengers per year. Malaysia is also planning a major expansion of the Penang International Airport and the project t is already in its initial phase to expand the airports capacity to 16 million passengers over the upcoming five-year period. Several similar programs are underway in other countries and such developments are envisioned to bolster the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

