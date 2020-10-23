Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market 2020 Business Scenario – Merck & Co. Inc., Bausch Health Companies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The basal cell carcinoma treatment market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are the increasing prevalence of skin malignancies, rise in various environmental factors, which leads to more UV exposure and increasing geriatric population who are more susceptible to skin diseases.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, about 90% of nonmelanoma skin cancers are correlated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation, and Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer. It is estimated that 4.3 million cases of BCC are diagnosed in the United States every year. However, high susceptibility of basal cell carcinoma to remain under-diagnosed and the high cost of the treatment are the constraints to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Merck & Co. Inc., Bausch Health Companies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Allergan Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Strides Arcolab Ltd.

Key Market Trends:

Surgery for Basal Cell Carcinoma is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The most common method used for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma is surgical excision. In this procedure, the surgeon cuts out the cancerous lesion and a surrounding margin of healthy skin. The surplus is inspected under a microscope to be sure there are no cancer cells. Excision might be recommended for basal cell carcinomas that are less likely to recur, such as those that form on the chest, back, hands, and feet.

Surgical excision has established to be more efficient due to its lowest possible recurrence rates, maximum cure rates, and top cosmetic results among all the treatment approach for basal cell carcinoma, leading to their high demand. It is expected that surgical excision to remain dominant over the next few years, confirming the dominance of the surgical segment.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is expected that 95,830 noninvasive melanoma cases will be diagnosed in the United States in 2019, which pushes the growth of the market further.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

