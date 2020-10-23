Boiler Control Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Global Boiler Control Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The boiler control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.52% over the period of 2020 – 2025. Factors such as rising demand for automation to optimize the performance of the boiler and increasing demand for boiler control in the power generation sector owing to the increased power generation capacities are some of the major drivers for the market. However, the high upgrading cost of aging power plants and lack of standardization of protocols and the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak are some of the factors which are expected to restrain the growth of the boiler control market over the forecast period..

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Boiler Control Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Industrial segment to Dominate the Market

The industrial segment of the global boiler control market is expected to grow at a fast pace, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the population of developing economies such as the Middle-East and the Asia Pacific regions.

An increasing focus on the replacement of aging power plants with new high efficient control systems along with implementing artificial intelligence in boiler control systems in the power sector to track parameters such as temperature, flame shape, and reduction of carbon footprint are the major drivers of the industrial segment.

Further, companies such as Siemens, Emerson, and ABB have implemented artificial intelligence (AI) in their software packages that help to reduce energy costs in the power plants, provides improved heat rate, increased annual megawatt output, reduced greenhouse gases, lower generation costs, and greater availability and these factors are likely to further drive the boiler control market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Boiler Control is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The boiler control market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Cleaver-Brooks Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Bosch Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Weil-McLain (Shandong) Cast-Iron-Boiler Co., Ltd.

