Centrifugal Compressor Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The centrifugal compressor market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2020 – 2025. The rapidly increasing production of natural gas in the United States is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the centrifugal compressor market. With growing power demand, the application of centrifugal compressors, and it demand in the power sector is likely to increase further.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Centrifugal Compressor Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Sector to Dominate the Market

– Compressors are used in different applications in the oil & gas industry, such as hydrocarbon blanketing, nitrogen compression, and a compression station. Multiple applications in the industry are creating considerable demand in the future.

– In 2019, the United States International Development Finance Corporation planned to finance a USD 632 million natural gas pipeline in southern Mexico. The project is expected to drive the need for centrifugal compressors in the forecast period.

– The production of natural gas increased to 1128 bcm in 2019. With upcoming exploration activities, the production is likely to grow and drive the market of centrifugal compressors.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Centrifugal Compressor is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The North America centrifugal compressor market is fragmented. Some of the major companies include Ingersoll-Rand plc, Atlas Copco Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Campbell Hausfeld LLC, and Gardner Denver, Inc.

