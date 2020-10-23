Japan Nuclear Imaging Market 2020 Overview by Experts – ATOX CO. Ltd, Bracco Imaging SpA, CANON INC., Fujifilm (FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd)

Japan Nuclear Imaging Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Japan Nuclear Imaging Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Japan Nuclear Imaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rise in prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders, increase in technological advancements, growth in the applications of nuclear medicine and imaging.

After being ranked the topmost cause of life-loss in the last century, stroke is now the third-ranked cause of death in Japan, following cancer and heart disease. According to the 2018 article, Lifestyle and cardiovascular disease in Japan, the recent trend of rising CHD (coronary heart disease) prevalence among the urban population is a cause for serious concern, as a potential source of forthcoming problems for public health as well as clinical practice in Japan. Moreover, due to the association between lifestyle and CVD (cardiovascular disease), higher sodium, lower calcium, and lower animal protein content in the diet, along with higher alcohol consumption, may account for the higher prevalence of hypertension and higher risk of stroke in the Japanese population than for western population at same BMI levels. According to the latest OECD data, in Japan, patients with end-stage kidney failure (ESKF), often caused by diabetes and hypertension, are the highest in the OECD at 238 per 100,000 population while the average is 101. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer, along with certain cardiovascular diseases, is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear imaging market in Japan.

Competitive Landscape

The Japan Nuclear Imaging market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like ATOX CO. Ltd, Bracco Imaging SpA, CANON INC., Fujifilm (FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd), GE HEALTHCARE, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, JFE Engineering Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Medi-Physics Co. (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd), Siemens Healthineers, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Japan Nuclear Imaging market.

Key Market Trends:

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Equipment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

As per the scope of the report, SPECT equipment includes planar scintigraphy, stand-alone SPECT, hybrid SPECT/CT equipment along with radioisotopes delivery systems, etc. SPECT significantly differs from other types of radiologic and tomographic imaging modalities, such as CT scan or conventional radiography. In SPECT, rather than passing x-rays through a patient to form an image, the patient is injected with a radiopharmaceutical which then emits radiation in the form of gamma rays or x-rays, which are detected by a gamma camera. Advances in image processing algorithms, innovations in radionuclide and ligands, and the advent of multi-modality imaging systems are driving the market growth for modern SPECT and SPECT/CT devices.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

