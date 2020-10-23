Transformer Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The Global Transformer Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America transformer market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 2.5% during 2020 – 2025. Factors such as increasing energy demands from the industries and upgrading old transmission and distribution systems are likely going to drive the North America transformer market. However, delay in the implementation of the projects is expected to restrain the North America transformer market.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Transformer Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Distribution Transformer Expected to Dominate the Market

– A distribution transformer or service transformers used to provide the final voltage transformation in the electric power distribution system. It will then step down the voltage applied in the distribution lines to the level used by various customers of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

– Countries in the North America region such as the United States and Canada are indulged in the upgradation and expansion of the existing transmission and distribution system. While country such as Mexico is planning for the development of its electricity transmission and distribution system because of rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization in the country.

– In 2018, the electricity generation for North America was about 5447.3 Terawatt-Hour (TWh), which was higher than what the region produced in 2017, 5294.4 TWh. The increase in electricity generation exhibits an increase in the number of power generation capacity, which is likely to use new distribution transformers for transmission of electricity to the consumers..

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Transformer is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The North America transformer market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, and Emerson Electric Co.

