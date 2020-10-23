Floating LNG Power Plant Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Global Floating LNG Power Plant Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The floating LNG power plant market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 2% during 2020 – 2025. Factors such as increasing demand for power due to increasing population, along with the lack of proper power infrastructures in developing countries, are likely to drive the floating LNG power plant market. However, high volatile and uneven LNG prices are expected to restrain the floating LNG power plant market..

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Floating LNG Power Plant Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Power Barge Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

– Power Barge is a power plant facility installed on the flat floating structures. Unlike power ships, barge doesn’t have a self-propelled system for moving from one location to the other, which cuts the cost of production for barges.

– As these power barges do not have any self-propelled moving systems, they are moved by other small boats or ships. The space saved from the propulsion engines in barges is used for more installation capacity of the power plant.

– As of 2018, the global import of LNG for the countries was 431 billion cubic metres (bcm), which was higher than the worldwide import of 393.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2017. The increase in the use of LNG has triggered the development of floating LNG power plant and has attracted many global investors who see this as a great and unique way to generate power.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Floating LNG Power Plant is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The floating LNG power plant market is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players in this market include Wison Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Chiyoda Corp, and Karadeniz Holding.

