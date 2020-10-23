Oil And Gas Pipeline Services Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Oil And Gas Pipeline Services Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The oil & gas pipeline services market in Canada is estimated to witness a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure between the United States and Canada is expected to continue running on full capacities, even though the major projects are expected to come online during the forecast period. Regular maintenance and servicing of the same become imperative for a profitable business, which consequently results in driving the demand for pipeline services.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Oil And Gas Pipeline Services Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Repair Services

Among the service type, repair services account for the largest market share, followed by drying and inspection services. The presence of a significant network of aging pipelines has been driving the demand for repair services, such as corrosion prevention.

The repair and maintenance services include hot tapping, repair clamp, strap clamp, leak repair, and pipe lifting and handling services.

Canada is witnessing an increasing demand for natural gas, particularly in the power sector. Any disruption in the gas supply can cause disruption in power generation, which, in turn, can affect gas suppliers, power industry, along with the manufacturing sector, in a region. Therefore, with a rising share of gas consumption, the demand for hot tapping from the gas pipeline operators in the region, is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Oil And Gas Pipeline Services is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The Canada oil and gas pipeline services market is partially fragmented and the key oil & gas pipeline service providers in the market include Baker Hughes a GE Co., Tenaris SA, Tetra Tech Inc., Mistras Group Inc., and Trican Well Services Ltd..

