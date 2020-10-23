Sudan Power Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2020-2025

The Global Sudan Power Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Sudani power market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025. Sudan is a net importer of energy. The government of Sudan targets to meet the country’s energy demand inside the country only, which is likely to drive the Sudani power market. However, the lack of foreign as well as domestic investments in the power sector is expected to restrain the Sudani power market.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Sudan Power Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Hydro Power to Dominate the Market

Hydropower is the power that is generated from the flow of water and converted into electrical energy. In 2018, approximately more than 55% of the electricity generated in Sudan was from hydropower.

Sudan’s 70% of the total hydropower plants on the river Nile. Due to the countrys energy generation deficiency in peak hours, the government of Sudan has planned to increase hydroelectricity capacity by 500 megawatts (MW), by end of 2020.

Sudan, after its partition with South Sudan, has faced a severe electricity deficiency in the country. Most of the installed hydropower capacity got under South Sudan after separation. The government of Sudan, in 2015, had a target to add 500 megawatts (MW) of hydro projects in the country, by 2020, and also got successful in installing 330 megawatts (MW) of hydropower, by 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The Sudani power market is consolidated. Some of key players in this market include Sudanese Thermal Power Generating Company, Sudanese Electricity Distribution Company, Siemens AG, Ram Energy, and Dal Group.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

