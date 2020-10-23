Dental Syringes Market 2020 Analysis by Expert – Septodent, Power Dental USA Inc., A. Titan Instrument Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Dental Syringes Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Dental Syringes Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The dental syringes market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period.

A dental syringe is a syringe that is used by dentists to numb various areas of a patient’s mouth in preparation for oral care procedures. In order to avoid needle stick injuries (NSIs) and resulting infections, dental syringes are preferred over needle sticks which may cause a risk of transmission of bloodborne pathogens to dental health care providers (DHCPs).

The rising incidence of dental and oral diseases due to unhealthy eating habits and lack of vitamin is one of the major growth drivers. In addition, the rising geriatric population prone to various dental conditions is expected to fuel the growth. Many regulating bodies across global like Canada and the US have established guidelines, regulations, and standards aimed at reducing the risk of such needle stick injuries (NSIs). However, the high cost of dental syringes may hinder the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

The Dental Syringes Market is moderately fragmented competitive and consists of of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market.

Some of the companies which are currently domianting the market are Septodent, Power Dental USA Inc., A. Titan Instrument Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, 3M Company, Vista Dental Products, Dentsply International Inc., and RONGIV Dental among others.

Key Market Trends:

Reusable Dental Syringes Segment is Expected to Hold a Largest Market Share in the Dental Syringes

Dental professionals significantly adopted reusable dental syringes for administering anesthesia due to greater affordability and their reusable nature. According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) prevalence of the severe periodontal disease in adults (age 20 to 64) is 5.08% and in seniors (age 65 and over) is 10.58% due to rise in prevalence of periodontal disease may drive the reusable dental syringes market.

According to American Dental Association (ADA) as of 2018, there were a high number of dentists working in the United States and a recent survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) in the year 2015, stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients. In the year 2018, reusable syringes market segment captured major revenue share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

