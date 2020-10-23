Power Generation EPC Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The Global Power Generation EPC Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The power generation in Southeast Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% in the forecast period of 2020 – 2025, driving the market of power EPC considerably. Factors such as increasing population and power consumption are resulting in the growth of the power market. With growing power demand, several new projects are under construction and planning stages, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market. In addition to this, the increasing deployment of renewable energy sources in large-scale is likely to further drive the EPC market in the region. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, delay in multiple power projects is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

However, the high investment required to develop a smart grid structure and the global spread of the Corona Virus in 2020 are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Power Generation EPC Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Renewable Energy to Witness Significant Growth

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has set an ambitious target of securing 23% of its primary energy from renewable sources by 2025 as energy demand in the region is expected to grow by 50%. This, in turn, is expected to provide a significant boost to the Southeast Asia regions renewable EPC market.

The share of renewable energy in power generation is increasing in Thailand significantly with the upcoming of multiple projects. With 7406 MW in 2014 and 11860 MW in 2019, the installed capacity of renewable projects is continuously growing.

With Renewable Energy Map 2036, Thailand is aiming to install 17 GW of solar power. With such ambitious goals, vast opportunities for EPC companies can be witnessed in the forecast period.

Further, the recent power generation projects in the region are expected to boost the power generation EPC market. For instance, in March 2020, Trung Nam Group started building a 450 MW solar farm in central Vietnam that is expected to be one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. The USD 593.22 million facilities in Ninh Thuan province is scheduled to start power generation in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Power Generation EPC is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The Southeast Asia power generation EPC power market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major companies include Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd, Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co, Ltd, Sumitomo Corporation, Poyry PLC, and Indika Energy.

The report has 150 tables and figures

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353179/southeast-asia-power-generation-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=TC&Mode=47

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

