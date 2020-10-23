Smart Grid Network Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Global Smart Grid Network Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for smart grid network in South Korea is expected to grow at CAGR of more than 4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as government initiatives to have multiple smart cities and integration of renewable energy in the grid network, increased investment, and deployment of smart grid technologies such as smart meters, intelligent transmission lines, and other associated smart grid infrastructure technologies are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

However, the high investment required to develop a smart grid structure and the global spread of the Corona Virus in 2020 are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Grid Network Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Advanced Metering Infrastructure to Witness a Significant Growth

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) or smart metering is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers.

By 2018, 6.8 million households in South Korea have been equipped with smart meters. The country is aiming to reach 22.5 million homes by 2020, with a 65% penetration of the market.

KEPCO is planning to distribute 100% AMIs in private new buildings and more than 50% in existing buildings by 2022, and achieve a 100% AMI coverage in all sectors by 2025. With this, massive market growth is expected in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing demand from the construction and automotive industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of Smart Grid Network is increasing in the region.

– China is the worlds second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the countrys population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

Competitive Landscape

The South Korea smart grid network is partially consolidated. Some of the major companies include General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Arm Limited, Siemens AG, and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

