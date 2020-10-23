Crosslinking Agent Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025 | BASF SE, Covestro AG, the Dow Chemical Company

Crosslinking Agent Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The market for crosslinking agent is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Crosslinking Agent Market: BASF SE, Covestro AG, the Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Ineos, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Paints and Coatings

– Crosslinking agents are compounds that chemically join two or more molecules by a covalent bond and have been increasingly used for coatings lately. Crosslinking agents find their applications in automotive coatings, wood coatings, in packagings and decorative coatings, among others.

– Crosslinkers are being used in paintings and coatings because they increase chemical properties, UV resistance, and durability of the coat.

– Crosslinking agents are environmentally friendly products, which are also used for making decorative coatings on buildings, wood, plastics, and metals to provide much protection and enhance the appearance of wood.

– Increasing UV temperatures, growing architectural sector, and technological advancements in automotive coatings are driving the demand for paintings and coatings, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for crosslinking agents through the years to come.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the highly developed automotive sector in China, coupled with the continuous investments done in the region to advance the architectural and various industrial sectors through the years.

– Moreover, to protect the wood and buildings from various environmental conditions, different types of crosslinkers are being used in the recent past.

– In metal processing industries, crosslinking agents are used to make coatings that are used for metals and they can increase the electrochemical properties of metals.

– According to the Coatings World, Asia-Pacific has the largest coating market volume share in recent years, the demand for water-soluble agents from the architectural sector for coatings is high compared to other sectors.

– Providing such protection to buildings, automobiles, and also in marine require advanced coatings and components, such as crosslinking agents. Continuous growth in the paint and coatings industry for various applications is expected to drive the market for crosslinking agents through the years to come.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Crosslinking Agent Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Market trends: What is driving the market? Where are the key players? What are their strategies? What is holding the market behind? Where is the industry heading for in the short and long-term? How are new developments expected to change the market?

Technology: How are RO and new brine concentration technologies shaping the market? What are the new revenue channels which companies can explore for growth?

