Coated Steel Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025 | ArcelorMittal, China Steel, Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp AG

Coated Steel Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Coated Steel Market research report 2020 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

The market for coated steel is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% globally during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Coated Steel Market: ArcelorMittal, China Steel, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp AG, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Construction and Building Components Application

– Coated steel finds various uses in the construction industry to create attractive and functional buildings that meet high environmental and quality requirements.

– The coated steel offers immense strength that makes it suitable for constructing buildings. In addition to this, coated steel possesses other characteristics, such as tensile, ductile, flexible, and cost-effective.

– According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the United States.

– The construction industry in the United States continued to expand in 2019, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings. Additionally, other factors, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 as well as the hurricane rebuilding in the southeastern region of the United States, contributed to the growing activities in the construction sector of the country.

– Additionally, the construction sector in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the upcoming years, as regional governments are investing in infrastructure projects. The construction industry in the region is expected to grow at an average rate of 7.5%.

– Such growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the market for coated steel during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

– In India, the government has initiated projects such as 100 smart cities and Housing for All by 2022, which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market in India over the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

– The companies in the region provide manufacturing and assembling services to companies in Germany, France, and the United States. Moreover, these companies are rapidly digitizing their business to achieve end-to-end integration of their operation. This is further encouraging the OEMs from Europe and North America to outsource their production to Asia-Pacific.

– The Asia-Pacific automotive sector is currently undergoing a dull phase with decreasing production among major producers, such as China, India, and Japan. This is expected to hinder the coated steel market.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for coated steel during the forecast period.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Coated Steel Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

