Energy-efficient Glass Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025 | Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, AGC Glass Europe

Energy-efficient Glass Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Energy-efficient Glass Market research report 2020 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Energy-efficient Glass market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Energy-efficient Glass market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Energy-efficient Glass market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Energy-efficient Glass industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The market for energy-efficient glass is expected to register a CAGR of about 6%, globally, during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Energy-efficient Glass Market: Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, AGC Glass Europe, Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from the Building and Construction Sector

– Energy-efficient glasses are incorporated with coatings (low-emissivity) to prevent the passing of heat through the windows. This makes the windows thermally insulated and hence improves the energy-efficiency of a home, thereby, helping save money on heating bills.

– In the building and construction sector, these glasses are used to improve energy efficiency. Windows, doors, conservatories and roof lights can all benefit from the use of energy-efficient glasses by retaining the heat in and thereby conserving energy.

– The Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provisions for 250 million people in its new megacities, over the next ten years, creating scope for energy-efficient glass market over the coming years.

– Growing construction activity coupled with increasing concern toward energy conservation is driving the market for energy-efficient glasses during the forecast period.

European Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe is expected to dominate the global market for energy-efficient glass, owing to the growing construction industry in countries, such as United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France.

– The largest producers of energy-efficient glasses are located in Europe. Some of the leading companies in the manufacture of energy efficient glasses are Saint-Gobain, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, AGC Glass Europe, Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd, Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

– Low-emissivity glass is a type of energy-efficient glass designed to prevent heat escaping through the windows. Low-e glass has an invisible coating which dramatically reduces heat transfer and reflects interior heat back into the room.

– According to the European Commission, in 2019 an estimated number of 570 projects have been registered for receiving EUR 60 million funding towards construction of the projects, hence increasing the scope of energy efficient glass market.

– Using energy-efficient glasses in windows or doors reduces the home’s CO2 output, making carbon footprint smaller and more environmentally friendly.

– It is estimated that about 6 lakh new houses in Sweden, 3 lakh new houses in Germany are to be built by 2025 to meet the demand from growing population.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Energy-efficient Glass Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

